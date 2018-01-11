Halo 5 Free This Weekend for Xbox Live Gold Members - News

Microsoft and 343 Industries announced Halo 5: Guardians will be free to play this weekend for Xbox Live Gold members. The free weekend starts on Thursday, January 11 at 12:01am PT and ends on Sunday, January 14 at 10:59pm PT.

The campaign and multiplayer modes will be available to play.

Halo 5: Guardians will be 20 percent off during the same period.

