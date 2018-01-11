Assassin’s Creed: Rogue Remastered Announced for PS4, Xbox One - News

posted 10 hours ago

Ubisoft announced Assassin’s Creed: Rogue Remastered for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch on March 20.



View the announcement teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue tells the story of Shay Patrick Cormac, a fearless young member of the Assassin’s Brotherhood who undergoes a dark and slow transformation from an Assassin to a grim and committed Templar who hunts down his former brothers. Players’ journeys will take them from beautiful New York City to the Wild River Valley and icy cold waters of the North Atlantic.

