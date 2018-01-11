Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Coming to Steam on February 1 - News

posted 11 hours ago

Square Enix announced Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will launch for Windows PC via Steam on February 1 for $49.99.

Here is an overview of the game:

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age on Steam will release with all of the modern advancements and features available in the PlayStation 4 version, such as latest-generation visuals, a remastered soundtrack, new Speed and Trial modes, fast forward function, and many other enhanced features. The following new features will also be added for PC users:

60FPS – Ivalice will look better than ever with the game running at 60FPS.

– Ivalice will look better than ever with the game running at 60FPS. Compatible with 21:9 ultra-wide monitors – Up to three HD monitors can be used for a potential 48(16×3):9 experience.

– Up to three HD monitors can be used for a potential 48(16×3):9 experience. New Game Plus and New Game Minus – Post-game content modes are now accessible from the beginning of the game.

– Post-game content modes are now accessible from the beginning of the game. Three background music options – The original, re-orchestrated and soundtrack versions are now available from the beginning of the game.

– The original, re-orchestrated and soundtrack versions are now available from the beginning of the game. Maximized License Points and Gil – New functionality added to grant players max License Points and Gil from the configuration screen.

– New functionality added to grant players max License Points and Gil from the configuration screen. Full controller support, Steam Trading Cards and more to optimize the PC player experience.

