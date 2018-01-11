Dark Souls: Remastered Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Bandai Namco has announced Dark Souls: Remastered for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. It will launch in Japan on May 24 and in North America an d Europe on May 25.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Specs:

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC / Steam, Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC / Steam, Nintendo Switch Genre: Action RPG

Action RPG Release Date: May 25, 2018

May 25, 2018 Publisher: Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco Developer: From Software

From Software Players: 1 Player (Single-Player), 1 to 6 Players (Multiplayer)

1 Player (Single-Player), 1 to 6 Players (Multiplayer) Rating: RP

RP Localization: Voiceover (EN), Subtitles (EN, SP, FR, BR)

Voiceover (EN), Subtitles (EN, SP, FR, BR) Resolution and Frame Rate Xbox One (1080p, 60 FPS) PlayStation 4 (1080p, 60 FPS) Xbox One X (Upscaled 4K,60 FPS) PlayStation 4 Pro (Upscaled 4K, 60 FPS) PC (Native 4K, all textures 2K unconverted, 60 FPS) Nintendo Switch (TV mode: 1080p, 30 FPS; Handheld mode: 720p 30 FPS)



About:

Then, there was fire. Re-experience the critically acclaimed, genre-defining game that started it all. Beautifully remastered, return to Lordran in stunning high-definition detail running at 60fps. Dark Souls Remastered includes the main game plus the Artorias of the Abyss DLC.

Key Features:

Deep and Dark Universe – Delve into an epic dark fantasy universe stricken by decline and the Curse. Explore its intricate world design – full of hidden passages, dungeons and secrets – and uncover its deeply rooted lore.

– Delve into an epic dark fantasy universe stricken by decline and the Curse. Explore its intricate world design – full of hidden passages, dungeons and secrets – and uncover its deeply rooted lore. Each End is a New Beginning – Each playthrough surprises you with new challenges and unexpected facets of the game. Don’t bet on completing the game only once.

– Each playthrough surprises you with new challenges and unexpected facets of the game. Don’t bet on completing the game only once. Gameplay Richness and Possibilities – Hundreds of unique combinations of weaponry, armor, magic and crafting options to create your own playstyle and gaming experience.

– Hundreds of unique combinations of weaponry, armor, magic and crafting options to create your own playstyle and gaming experience. Sense of Learning, Mastering, and Accomplishment – From your first steps to mastery, build your character while refining your playing skills. Learn to strategize freely and experience the rewarding taste of overcoming daunting foes.

– From your first steps to mastery, build your character while refining your playing skills. Learn to strategize freely and experience the rewarding taste of overcoming daunting foes. The Way of the Multiplayer (Up to 6 Players with Dedicated Servers*) Whatever your motivations are to play online – collaboration or confrontation, support or betrayal – you’ll find your true home among the nine covenants. Which allegiance will you choose? *All 4 platforms will have dedicated servers. *All 4 platforms will have dedicated servers.

