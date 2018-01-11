Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Coming to Switch in May, Adds Funky Kong - News

Nintendo announced Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is coming to the Nintendo Switch on May 3 in Japan and on May 4 in North America and Europe.

Here is an overview of the game:

Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong and Cranky Kong return for the franchise’s debut on Nintendo Switch. This title includes all the fun and challenge of the original game, plus a new beginner-friendly mode that lets players enjoy this critically acclaimed adventure as groovy surfing simian Funky Kong. Funky Kong can double jump, hover, perform infinite rolls and even perform infinite underwater corkscrews. Thanks to his sturdy surfboard, even spikes can’t slow him down. The game launches for Nintendo Switch on May 4.

