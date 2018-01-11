Celeste Launches January 25 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Matt Makes Games announced Celeste will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on January 25.

Here is an overview of the game:

A platformer about climbing a mountain, from the creators of TowerFall. Unravel the secrets of the mountain and overcome your limitations to reach the summit.

Key Features:

Expressive, tight controls with layers of depth to master.

600+ levels across a sprawling mountain, with plenty of secrets to discover.

Meet a peculiar cast of climbers and traverse a personal character-driven story.

