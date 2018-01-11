Fe Launches February 16 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 467 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Electronic Arts announced Fe will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC on February 16.

Here is an overview of the game:

Fe is a new type of platform adventure where the story is up to you to discover, without handholding, told wordlessly through the discoveries you make during gameplay.

At the heart of the experience is a tactile, analogue song mechanic that allows you to communicate and speak to every living thing in the forest.

Learn a diverse array of animal cries that allow you to befriend or manipulate any creature – even plants. Have birds guide you, bears fight for you and have plants grow berries that help you overcome the Silent Ones.

Run, climb, and glide your way through a dark Nordic forest and explore its living, breathing world filled with secrets, legends and mystical creatures.

Become Fe and discover a world that you will never want to leave.

Key Features:

Speak the Language of the Forest Sing in tune with any animal or plant in the world of Fe. Master a diverse array of cries to befriend the fantastical flora & fauna in the forest and let them help you on your journey. Use the Joy-con motion controls to sing in tune with creatures and plants to unlock new abilities. Leverage a mix of these abilities to unlock and traverse new areas of the forest. Each song has a distinct sound and feel thanks to HD rumble, so you can experience each encounter in a different way. Each having uniquely distinct attributes, abilities and behaviours that aid the players progression.

A World Worth Exploring Embark on a voyage of discovery in a sprawling forest, where everything is connected, and nothing is what it first seems. Meet, interact & rescue wondrous animals & plants from the menacing Silent Ones in a variety of visually stunning, memorable and lovable environments. Secret places, hidden artifacts, old ruins, shortcuts and powers makes exploring fun even when you’re not finding “the way forward”. Powers enable you to perk up Fe with up to 10 unique abilities that make traversing the world a breeze. Fe has 8 main quests, 8 songs/cries to master & 8 interconnected areas to explore.

Uncover the Mysteries of Nature Aid fantastical creatures in hand-crafted short stories with multiple solutions. Make unexpected discoveries on your journey through the forest, unravel the mysteries of the Silent Ones whilst slowly learning the secret of Fe’s origin. The entire story of Fe is open for your own interpretation and through minimal handholding and tutorials leaving you to make your own discoveries.

Unparalleled Freedom of Exploration Gracefully glide from tree to tree. Use stealth and agility to evade danger, spy on nature & hide in the shadows from the Silent Ones. Climb your way to treetops to plan your next move. Effortlessly traverse the entire forest without loading screens.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles