Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Donkey Kong DLC Announced - News

posted 12 hours ago

Ubisoft announced Donkey Kong will be added to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle through DLC. There will be a new storyline and world to explore with Donkey Kong. The DLC will launch this spring.

View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

A new hero swings into action! Donkey Kong is headed to the game as a playable character, complete with an exclusive new storyline and world to explore. The DLC pack will release in spring and will be available for purchase individually, or as part of the Season Pass or Gold Edition of the game.

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is available now for the Nintendo Switch.



