Super Mario Odyssey February Update Adds Balloon World Mini Game and More - News

Nintendo announced it will release a free update for Super Mario Odyssey in February that adds a new mini-game called Balloon World, Snapshot Mode filters and new outfits.



Here is an overview of the update:

A new mini-game called Balloon World is coming to one of the highest-rated games of all time. Once players download the free update and complete the main story, Balloon World will become available. In “Hide It” mode, players have a certain amount of time to hide a balloon. In “Find It” mode, players have the same amount of time to locate balloons hidden by other players from around the world. Players can move up the rankings by finding hidden balloons and becoming expert hiders. The free update will be released in February with new Snapshot Mode filters and new outfits.

