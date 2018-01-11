Splatoon 2 Tops Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 146,006 Units - News

Splatoon 2 (NS) is at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 1117,840, according to Media Create for the week ending January 7.

There were no new releases in the top 20 this week.

The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 146,006 units. The PS4 sold 91,683 units, the 3DS sold 45,737 units,the PlayStation Vita sold 11,929 units and Xbox One sold 199 units. The PlayStation 3 and Wii U are no longer tracked,.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 117,840 (1,882,709) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 110,816 (1,508,148) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 82,806 (1,215,599) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 69,355 (1,477,015) [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 51,818 (103,999) [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya – Sword / Magnmum (Level-5, 12/16/17) – 34,565 (465,985) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 31,761 (802,811) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 25,374 (339,328) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 21,104 (371,033) [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 19,948 (201,414) [3DS] Kirby: Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 14,561 (139,564) [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 13,305 (362,009) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 13,208 (357,703) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 12,553 (204,038) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 11,483 (168,200) [PSV] Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition (SIE, 03/19/17) – 9,517 (1,273,777) [NSW] Summiko Gurashi: Sumikko Park e Youkoso (Nippon Columbia, 12/07/17) – 9,505 (47,989) [NSW] Snipperclips Plus: Cut It Out Together (NIntendo, 11/10/17) – 9,290 (43,909) [NSW] FIFA 18 (EA, 09/29/17) – 8,915 (71,698) [3DS] Style Savvy: Styling Star (Nintendo, 11/02/17) – 8,639 (119,777)

