Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Tops 500,000 Units Sold on Switch - News

Bandai Namco announced the Nintendo Switch version of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has sold more than 500,000 units worldwide. The figure includes physical and digital sales.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

