Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition Coming to Switch - News

/ 292 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on March 22 in Japan and this spring in North America and Europe.

View the trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

A new, ultimate version of the exhilarating action game set in the Zelda universe will include every map and mission, plus all 29 playable characters from both the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game, along with all of the previous paid downloadable content. Play as Link, Zelda, Midna, Skull Kid and dozens more in action-packed battles at home or on the go. Additionally, the game includes new outfits for Link and Zelda based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game. This new version launches for Nintendo Switch in spring.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles