Kirby: Star Allies Launches March 16 - News

Nintendo announced Kirby: Star Allies will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on March 16.

View the latest trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Kirby’s debut on Nintendo Switch is a grand new adventure packed with content. The new Artist ability lets Kirby unleash his creativity, while the new Spider ability lets him ensnare enemies in webs. Kirby also can hurl new friend hearts at enemies to win them over with love and add them to his party. Plus, up to four friends can team up and combine Kirby’s unique abilities with ally abilities for powerful new Friend Abilities. The game launches for Nintendo Switch on March 16.



