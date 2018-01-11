Pokken Tournament DX Battle Pack DLC Announced, Adds Aegislash and Blastoise - News

Nintendo announced today Pokken Tournament DX Battle Pack DLC will release in two waves.

The first wave will release on January 31 and adds Battle Pokemon Aegislash, and support Pokemon Mega Rayquaza and Mimiky. The second wave will release on March 23 and adds Battle Pokemon Blastoise, and support Pokemon Mew and Celebi.





Pokken Tournament DX is available now for the Nintendo Switch.



