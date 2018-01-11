Space Invaders Extreme and Groove Coaster Coming to Steam in February - News

Taito and Degica Games announced Space Invaders Extreme and Groove Coaster are coming to Windows PC via Steam in February.

Here is an overview of Space Invaders Extreme:

The critically acclaimed update to the Space Invaders franchise is here to invade Steam with greatly improved graphics and audio! Packed with pulsing, vibrant visuals enhanced further by interactive sound. The invaders have evolved, the question is: can you keep up? The Steam version adds a brand new World Ranking System for Arcade Mode. Learn the intricacies of the scoring system and use that knowledge to conquer the leaderboards! Who will prevail in this battle to become the world champion?!

