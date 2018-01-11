The Snack World: Trejarers Announced for Switch - News

The Snack World: Trejarers has been announced for the Nintendo Switch in the latest issue of CoroCoro Comic.





The RPG is developed by Level-5 and first launched for the Nintendo 3DS in 2017. A smartphone version is also planned for release in 2018.

No other information on the Switch version was released.

Thanks Gematsu.

