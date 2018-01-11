Attack on Titan 2 Details Playable Characters, Online Modes And More - News

Koei Tecmo has released new information on playable characters, online modes and more in Attack on Titan 2. The playable characters are Keith Sadies, Kitz Woermann, Dot Pyxis, and Dhalis Zachary.



Read the details below:

Characters

Keith Sadies (voiced by Tsuguo Mogami) (New Playable Character)

An instructor in the Cadet Corps who unsparingly trained the 104th Cadet Corps. He has a keen eye for talent and is able to accurately analyze the abilities of all who pass through the Cadet Corps.

Kitz Woermann (voiced by Tomoyuki Shimura) (New Playable Character)

A Captain of the Garrison Regiment who was assigned to the Trost District. Although he is generally a dedicated soldier, his timidy and nervousness leads him to declare Eren a threat after his ability to transform into a Titan was discovered. He attempts to have Eren killed due to his ability but was soon stopped by Pyxis.

Dot Pyxis (voiced by Masahiko Tanaka) (New Playable Character)

The Commander of the Garrison Regiment. Highly trusted by Premier Zachary, he was given full authority in defending humanity’s most vital lands in the southern territories. Although he displays remarkable adaptability and the qualities of a strong leader, his open-ended thinking that at times borders on the extreme earned him a reputation as a “natural eccentric”. This reputation is further complemented by his unrivaled love for a drink. It is well-known that he carries his flask everywhere, even while delivering commands on the front lines.

Dhalis Zachary (voiced by Hideaki Tezuka) (New Playable Character)

The Premier who holds supreme command over all three regiments: the Military Police, the Garrison, and the Scout Regiments. When Eren was brought in front of a special military tribunal for his ability to transform into a Titan, Zachary gave audience to the opinions of each regiment before passing the final judgement that would decide Eren’s fate- ultimately assigning him in the Scout Regiment.

System

Online

Team Battle of Up to Four-versus-Four in Annihilation Mode!

The newly introduced competitive game type, Annihilation Mode, sees two teams of four Scouts compete to earn the highest score within a set time limit. Defeating the devastating Titans is one of the most important ways to earn these points, and working together is key to annihilating these foes as quickly and efficiently as possible.

—Chain Bonus

Tackling foes as a unit will earn the team a Chain Bonus, where higher scores will be offered through destroying each Titan body part before eliminating them. Team members can be identified by a blue line connecting them.

—Earn 2x Points

As a match draws to a climactic close, the stakes rise as in the last minute any points earnt are doubled. Within this time, it is of upmost priority for players to work closely and earn as many points as possible to come out in the lead!

—Communicate through Gestures and Messages

Interact with other players in the online lobby before battle. Familiar gestures, including the ‘dedicating your hearts’ gesture, and famous lines from the anime and manga are available.

Enjoy Co-op with Players Worldwide!

Online functionality isn’t only limited to competitive play. Players can take on missions co-operatively in Story Mode and Scout Missions with friends or other players around the world. Gathering a team of close allies during these modes allows players to experience the gripping events of A.O.T. 2’s narrative together, or players can offer help others that are struggling against the Titan threat.

—Joint Development

You can develop equipment with friends with less material than when you do work on alone.

Others

Customizable Protagonist

—Character Editor

The character creation studio offers a multitude of customization options, including the ability to tweak Body Shape, Hairstyle, Facial Features, Clothing, and Tone of Voice.

Attack on Titan 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC via Steam in North America and Europe in March 2018. In Japan, it will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC via Steam.

