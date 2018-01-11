Sega Announces Free-to-Play Game Border Break Coming to PS4 - News

/ 270 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sega announced it is releasing Border Break on the PlayStation 4 as a free-to-play game with micro-transactions in 2018. An open beta for all PS4 owners will be held in February.

View the announcement trailer below:

The game will feature 10 versus 10 robot battles with four types of weapons:

Assault Weapons – Expand the front lines with high mobility.

– Expand the front lines with high mobility. Heavy Fire Weapons – Pulverize enemies with overwhelming fire power.

– Pulverize enemies with overwhelming fire power. Raid Weapons – Overthrow the battlefield in response to any situations.

– Overthrow the battlefield in response to any situations. Support Weapons – Supports allies from behind the scenes with search and repair operations.

The game features the following modes:

Story Mode – Expands the world of Border Break. Main Characters Hati (voiced by Reina Ueda) – The protagonist burning with revenge. Mikoto (voiced by Rie Takahashi) – The operator that supports the team. Managar (voiced by Shunsuke Takeuchi) – The powerful ace that blocks your way. Other unique characters will appear in large numbers. Popular illustrators are also participating in their creation.

– Expands the world of Border Break. Beginner Match – Player-versus-CPU battle.

– Player-versus-CPU battle. Casual Match – Casual player-versus-player battles without rank changes.

– Casual player-versus-player battles without rank changes. Ranked Match – Player-versus-player matches with rank changes based on the outcome and activity in battle.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles