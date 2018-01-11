The World Ends With You -Final Remix- Headed to Switch in 2018 - News

The fan favorite Nintendo DS action-RPG The World Ends with You comes to Switch later this year in a re-release called -Final Remix-. The news arrived today in a surprise Nintendo Direct video.

Players will be able to battle with traditional touch controls or use Joy-Con controllers for a "fresh style of combat." In addition, the re-release will include a "sizeable" new scenario.

The World Ends with You first launched on DS in 2007. Publisher Square Enix ported it to iOS and Android devices in 2012 and 2014, respectively. It takes place in Shibuya, a district of Tokyo, where a group of allies play an otherworldly game to determine their fates.

