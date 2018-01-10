FIFA 18 Tops 10 Million Units Sold Worldwide at Retail - Sales

/ 1,326 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

The football simulator game from publisher EA Sports and developers EA Vancouver and EA Romania - FIFA 18 - has reached a new sales milestone, according to our estimates. The game has surpassed 10 million units sold worldwide at retail. The figure can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 18.

FIFA 18 sold 324,006 units for the week ending to bring lifetime sales to 10.19 million units. It took the game eight weeks to reach the milestone.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game has sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 7.48 million units sold (73%), compared to 1.85 million units sold on the Xbox One (18%). The game also sold 0.33 million units on the Nintendo Switch (3%), 0.31 million units on the PlayStation 3 (3%), 0.15 million units on the Xbox 360 (2%), and .07 million units on Windows PC (1%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game has sold best in Europe with 7.69 million units sold (75%), compared to 2.13 million units sold in North America(21%) and 0.13 million units sold in Japan (1%).

FIFA 18 released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Windows PC worldwide on September 29.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles