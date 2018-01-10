PS4 vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – November 2017 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Global:

Gap change in latest month: 1,279,668 – PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,024,396 – PS4

Total Lead: 6,529,575 – Wii

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 69,661,004

Wii Total Sales: 76,190,579

November 2017 is the 49th month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PS4 when compared with the Wii’s 49th month on sale. The gap decreased by 1.28 million units in the last month. Over the last 12 months it has decreased by 2.02 million units. The Wii currently leads by 6.53 million units.

Both consoles launched in November. The Wii launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 69.66 million units, while the Wii sold 76.19 million units during the same timeframe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

