PS4 vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – November 2017 Update

by William D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 1,315 Views

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

 

PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Global:

Gap change in latest month: 1,279,668 – PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,024,396 – PS4

Total Lead: 6,529,575 – Wii

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 69,661,004

Wii Total Sales: 76,190,579

November 2017 is the 49th month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PS4 when compared with the Wii’s 49th month on sale. The gap decreased by 1.28 million units in the last month. Over the last 12 months it has decreased by 2.02 million units. The Wii currently leads by 6.53 million units.

Both consoles launched in November. The Wii launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 69.66 million units, while the Wii sold 76.19 million units during the same timeframe.

8 Comments

CosmicSex
CosmicSex (10 hours ago)

This is the part everyone was anticipating.

  • +8
Azuren
Azuren (4 hours ago)

Yeah, the point where PS4 hasn't even peaked and the Wii is declining in sales.

  • +1
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (1 hour ago)

"PS4 hasn't even peaked"

How do we know this?

  • -1
Azuren
Azuren (1 hour ago)

Because we have no evidence indicating it has? It's continued to sell higher and higher year after year, so until we start getting consistent numbers showing a stagnation or drop in sales we don't have any reason to assume it's peaked yet.

  • +1
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (12 minutes ago)

So we don't have enough data to know.

  • -1
ArchangelMadzz
ArchangelMadzz (10 hours ago)

PS4 Chasing, it's coming for that booty

  • +6
KingofTrolls
KingofTrolls (10 hours ago)

Sooner or later ps4 will beat wii.

  • +5
ZS
ZS (10 hours ago)

Sales are picking up, will pass the wii easily by the end of 2018/early 19 depending on now well ps4 sells

  • +4
PabloAimar
PabloAimar (8 hours ago)

Amazing PS4!

  • +3
BraLoD
BraLoD (9 hours ago)

Wii won't last that much longer.

  • +3
Dark_Lord_2008
Dark_Lord_2008 (2 hours ago)

A real battle PS4 versus Wii in same point in time. 8th gen versus 7th gen. Go the PS4!

  • +1
Kerotan
Kerotan (8 hours ago)

Ps4 catching up fast

  • +1