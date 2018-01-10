PS4 vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – November 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 1,315 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 1,279,668 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,024,396 – PS4
Total Lead: 6,529,575 – Wii
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 69,661,004
Wii Total Sales: 76,190,579
November 2017 is the 49th month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PS4 when compared with the Wii’s 49th month on sale. The gap decreased by 1.28 million units in the last month. Over the last 12 months it has decreased by 2.02 million units. The Wii currently leads by 6.53 million units.
Both consoles launched in November. The Wii launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 69.66 million units, while the Wii sold 76.19 million units during the same timeframe.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
This is the part everyone was anticipating.
Yeah, the point where PS4 hasn't even peaked and the Wii is declining in sales.
"PS4 hasn't even peaked"
How do we know this?
Because we have no evidence indicating it has? It's continued to sell higher and higher year after year, so until we start getting consistent numbers showing a stagnation or drop in sales we don't have any reason to assume it's peaked yet.
So we don't have enough data to know.
PS4 Chasing, it's coming for that booty
Sooner or later ps4 will beat wii.
Sales are picking up, will pass the wii easily by the end of 2018/early 19 depending on now well ps4 sells
Amazing PS4!
Wii won't last that much longer.
A real battle PS4 versus Wii in same point in time. 8th gen versus 7th gen. Go the PS4!
Ps4 catching up fast
