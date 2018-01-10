PlayStation Accounts for 56% of PornHub Console Traffic

by William D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 1,568 Views

PornHub has revealed its stats for 2017 and the PlayStation accounted for 56 percent of traffic coming from video game consoles. 

The Xbox came in second with 32 percent. The PlayStation Vita, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo Wii account for the other 12 percent. 

 

The Nintendo 3DS had the biggest increase year-over-year as traffic jumped 110 percent, while the Wii had the biggest drop of 83 percent. 

The Nintendo Switch does not have a browser yet, however, there is a rumor that one will be added in 2018. PornHub will work on full support for the Switch once the browser comes out. 

15 Comments

Hiku
Hiku (10 hours ago)

Aiming for 69%

  • +3
John2290
John2290 (7 hours ago)

Please Sony, add VR support to that browser of yours.

  • +2
Flilix
Flilix (11 hours ago)

I didn't even know the 3DS can play videos on its browser.

  • +2
greencactaur
greencactaur (11 hours ago)

Only 56%?

  • +2
AlfredoTurkey
AlfredoTurkey (9 hours ago)

Since being a hardcore gamer means spending most of your life not working and sitting alone inside of an apartment or house, this makes absolute sense.

  • +1
Insidb
Insidb (2 hours ago)

The best place to play with yourself.

  • 0
UltimateGamer1982
UltimateGamer1982 (4 hours ago)

It was me I did it. I confess. Last month was rough.

  • 0
JWeinCom
JWeinCom (4 hours ago)

The Wii and Wii U are indisputable the best consoles for pornhub. Unless that is, you can control the Playstation web browser with a move controller.

  • 0
Bristow9091
Bristow9091 (4 hours ago)

You can :)

  • 0
LivingMetal
LivingMetal (4 hours ago)

I had nothing to do with this one. Seriously.

  • 0
monocle_layton
monocle_layton (5 hours ago)

I suppose that's the true reason for the N3DS' launch

  • 0
TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (7 hours ago)

PS4: The mature console for men (and women) of culture.

  • 0
BraLoD
BraLoD (10 hours ago)

And I'm not even part of that data!

  • 0
yvanjean
yvanjean (9 hours ago)

you're a PC user?

  • 0
BraLoD
BraLoD (4 hours ago)

Shhhhh!

  • 0
Errorist76
Errorist76 (10 hours ago)

Proof gamers are wankers ;P

  • 0
Flilix
Flilix (7 hours ago)

There are lots of people talking about games in the Pornhub comment section.

  • 0
V-r0cK
V-r0cK (11 hours ago)

That's actually a lot less then I'd expect for PS4 lol

  • 0
Vizigoth04
Vizigoth04 (11 hours ago)

Them downloadable VR videos I guess.

  • 0