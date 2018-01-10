PlayStation Accounts for 56% of PornHub Console Traffic - News

posted 11 hours ago

PornHub has revealed its stats for 2017 and the PlayStation accounted for 56 percent of traffic coming from video game consoles.

The Xbox came in second with 32 percent. The PlayStation Vita, Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo Wii account for the other 12 percent.

The Nintendo 3DS had the biggest increase year-over-year as traffic jumped 110 percent, while the Wii had the biggest drop of 83 percent.

The Nintendo Switch does not have a browser yet, however, there is a rumor that one will be added in 2018. PornHub will work on full support for the Switch once the browser comes out.

