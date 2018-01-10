Final Fantasy VII Remake 'Development is Going Well' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 hours ago / 933 Views
Final Fantasy VII Remake Producer Yoshinori Kitase during an interview attended by Weekly Famitsu provided an update on the game.
Kitase stated that the development of the game is going well.
Final Fantasy Brand Manager Shinji Hashimoto added that he is looking forward to E3 2018 and the goal is to increase the excitement for each game in development. However, he did not specifically mention Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently in development for the PlayStation 4.
Thanks DualShockers.
This game. It’s basically going to be one of the most hyped video games of all time. I really hope it’s lives up to its massive expectations.
Can't wait for it to release in 2099.
Come on E3 2018!
Please be excited
It's only been 10+ years.
