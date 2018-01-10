Final Fantasy VII Remake 'Development is Going Well' - News

Final Fantasy VII Remake Producer Yoshinori Kitase during an interview attended by Weekly Famitsu provided an update on the game.

Kitase stated that the development of the game is going well.

Final Fantasy Brand Manager Shinji Hashimoto added that he is looking forward to E3 2018 and the goal is to increase the excitement for each game in development. However, he did not specifically mention Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently in development for the PlayStation 4.

Thanks DualShockers.

