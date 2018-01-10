Call of Duty: WWII Topped US PlayStation Store Downloads in December - News

posted 12 hours ago

Sony released the Top Downloads charts for the US PlayStation Store for the month of December 2017.

Call of Duty: WWII topped the PS4 charts, Job Simulator topped the PSVR charts, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition topped the PSV charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games 1 Call of Duty: WWII 2 Gang Beasts 3 Star Wars Battlefront II 4 Grand Theft Auto V 5 Madden NFL 18 6 EA Sports FIFA 18 7 Need for Speed Payback 8 Rocket League 9 Human Fall Flat 10 NBA 2K18

PS VR Games 1 Job Simulator 2 PlayStation VR Worlds 3 Superhot VR 4 Accounting+ 5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR 6 Driveclub VR 7 Doom VFR 8 Arizona Sunshine 9 Weeping Doll 10 Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul

PS Vita Games 1 Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater – HD Edition 2 Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty – HD Edition 3 Minecraft: PS Vita Edition 4 Undertale 5 God of War: Collection 6 Muramasa Rebirth Complete Collection 7 Papers, Please 8 Jak and Daxter Collection 9 VA-11 HALL-A 10 Monster Monpiece

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

