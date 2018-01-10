Tactical RPG Attack of the Earthlings Launches February 8 - News

/ 424 Views

by, posted 12 hours ago

Team Junkfish announced the tactical RPG Attack of the Earthlings will launch on Windows PC via Steam on February 8.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Attack of the Earthlings combines turn-based combat and stealth in a dark comedic single player campaign, where you the player, take control of the native alien race to defend your home world from the invading humans.



Serial Drillers from Outer Space

Galactoil, a comically dysfunctional energy corporation, are hell-bent on harvesting the known universe for energy and will drill anything worth a dollar in its incessant quest to line its pockets with profit. However, their latest foray into energy exploration on Planet X13, has placed them into a bit of a pickle. The Swarmers, the native insectoid species, have another idea - to eat all the workers!



The Perfect Swarm

You take control of the Swarmers, a highly aggressive insectoid species, who must convert human flesh into alien muscle, upgrade their units and even find the time to gatecrash a birthday party.



To put a stop to the invasion, the Swarmers must plan attacks carefully. Take control of unsuspecting workers, set traps, emerge from vents and hiding spots to take your human prey by surprise, and assault in groups to kill multiple enemies at once.



It’s meat Jim, but not as we know it

The more earthlings killed, the more corpses can be consumed and transformed into new units with specialized roles and unique abilities. The flesh of their own workers is the key ingredient to developing a successful alien insurgency against Galactoil.



Superior Sound

Voice actor and Vine extraordinaire, SungWon Cho A.K.A ProZD (A Hat in Time, Paradigm), lends his brilliant voice to X13 mining operation Regional Manager Dennis Dickinham; a man both massively unqualified and massively overpaid. A gregarious fellow who finds joy in everything, be it catching a few rounds of golf with the boys or rerouting power from sickbay to the massage chairs in the boardroom, Dickinham's a delight to be around! Just never, NEVER utter the phrase "bad idea" in his presence.



The game also features an original soundtrack by composer Mikolai Stroinski (Vanishing of Ethan Carter, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Blood & Wine).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles