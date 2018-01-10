Darkest Dungeon Coming to Switch on January 18 - News

Darkest Dungeon will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on January 18 for $24.99. The Crimson Court DLC and The Shieldbreaker DLC will be available at launch for $9.99 and $3.99 respectively.

Here is an overview of the game:

Darkest Dungeon is a challenging gothic RPG about the stresses of dungeon crawling. You will lead a band of heroes on a perilous side-scrolling descent, dealing with a prodigious number of threats to their bodily health, and worse, a relentless assault on their mental fortitude! Five hundred feet below the earth you will not only fight unimaginable foes, but famine, disease, and the stress of the ever-encroaching dark. Darkest Dungeon focuses on the humanity and psychological vulnerability of the heroes and asks: What emotional toll does a life of adventure take? Recruit, train, and lead a team of flawed heroes through twisted forests, forgotten warrens, ruined crypts, and beyond. You’ll battle not only unimaginable foes, but stress, famine, disease, and the ever-encroaching dark. Uncover strange mysteries, and pit the heroes against an array of fearsome monsters with an innovative strategic turn-based combat system. Darkest Dungeon is not a game where every hero wins the day with shiny armor and a smile. It is a game about hard trade-offs, nearly certain demise, and heroic acts. Key Features: The Affliction System – battle not only monsters, but stress! Contend with paranoia, masochism, fear, irrationality, and a host of gameplay-meaningful quirks!

Striking hand-drawn gothic crowquill art style

Innovative turn-based combat pits you against a host of diabolical monsters

Narration system to celebrate your successes…and failures

16 (and counting!) playable hero classes, including Plague Doctor, Hellion, and even the Leper!

Camp to heal wounds or deliver inspiring speeches.

Rest your weary, shell-shocked characters in town at the Tavern or the Abbey to keep their stress in check.

Classic CRPG and roguelike features, including character permadeath, procedural dungeons, and incredible replay

