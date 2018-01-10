Xbox Career Feature in the Works, to Include Levels, Prestige Ranks, Loot Crates - News

A new Career feature is currently in the early development phase for Xbox Live, according to Windows Central.

The new Career feature could be the new Gamerscore System Xbox platform chief Mike Ybarra teased. He said at the time Gamerscore doesn't fairly represent eSports players or other gamers who focus most of their gaming time on one single game.





Gamers using the new Career feature will be able to obtain levels, prestige ranks, rewards such as loot crates that will unlock cosmetic items for the new Avatars.

The new feature will also have Quests with specific objectives that will unlock crates and earn experience points as rewards.

Career appears that will work alongside the current Gamerscore system, instead of replacing it.

