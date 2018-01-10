Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter Account Tweets for First Time Since 2013

by William D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 306 Views

 The official Twitter account for CD PRojekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 tweeted earlier today for the first time since 2013. No new information was revealed, however, it is a good sign that news on the game will be released soon.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


3 Comments

shikamaru317
shikamaru317 (59 minutes ago)

Hopefully a good sign that they plan to re-reveal the game soon and start it's marketing campaign. We might just get a Q4 2018 or Q1-Q2 2019 release if we're lucky.

  • +1
The Fury
The Fury (1 hour ago)

... is it finally time?

  • 0
Errorist76
Errorist76 (50 minutes ago)

I don't think it will release this year, but 2019 for sure, they'll just start the marketing now.

  • -1