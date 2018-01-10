Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter Account Tweets for First Time Since 2013 - News

The official Twitter account for CD PRojekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 tweeted earlier today for the first time since 2013. No new information was revealed, however, it is a good sign that news on the game will be released soon.

*beep* — Cyberpunk Game (@CyberpunkGame) January 10, 2018

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

