Complete Patch Notes for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition Revealed

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will launch next week and Capcom has released the complete patch notes for the game. It is a long list of changes to all 28 characters and a whole lot more.

Read all the patch notes below:

UPDATING STREET FIGHTER V

The Street Fighter V servers will be going down for maintenance in the early morning (Pacific Time) of January 16*. The SFV: Arcade Edition patch and server maintenance will then be completed in the afternoon on the same day. After we have released the update, SFV: Arcade Edition disc owners must connect to the internet to receive the latest update, which includes Extra Battle Mode, Team Battle Mode and new balance changes. They’ll also be able to redeem the code that comes with the disc to unlock Character Pass 1 and 2 content.

Current owners of Street Fighter V will also need to download the patch in order to update to SFV: Arcade Edition. Once the download is complete, all the aforementioned modes and changes will be present when booting up the game.

* In Europe and Australia, the SFV: Arcade Edition disc and digital copy will arrive on January 19.

GENERAL

Training Mode Options

In the Attack Data display, you can now view each action’s frame data.

You can now turn on Frame Advantage in Color to determine when each action has advantage. If the character is in blue, they have advantage. If they’re in red, they have disadvantage. Take a look at the example below.



Fighter ID and Home Change

As of January 16, you will be able to change your Fighter ID (FID) and Home (flag) using either 200K Fight Money or MSRP $9.99 in the store. One purchase of the “Fighter ID & Home Change” ticket will allow you one access opportunity where you can change your FID and Home once. Even if you change only the FID or only the Home during this access, it will still consume the ticket and count as an instance. So if you want to change both, please change them at this time. All items purchased from the in-game shop and/or the PlayStation Store and/or the Steam Store as well as play data will not be affected when changing your FID and/or Home. Updated FID and Home flag will not be reflected in some portion of the game such as previous play history (e.g. Battle Log, Replay Data, etc.) Please be aware that selecting a Home has no bearing on matchmaking.



Grand Master Rank

The Grand Master Rank is now available for players who have League Points of over 35,000.

Overall Balancing

Increased active frames for Regular Throws from 2F to 3F

Increased combo scaling for combos that include a V-Trigger activation

Increased recovery for Command Throws

Made revisions to the hurtboxes for jumping attacks, and to the normal moves that are primarily used as anti-airs

Changed properties of moves that change the position of the character, which may affect certain combos

CHARACTERS

Ryu

Shoulder Throw: Increased stun from 120 to 150 Changed positioning after hit

Standing LP (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed hitbox and hurtbox Changed the collision boxes during the move Increased the pushback on hit and block

Standing MP (Normal/V-Trigger), Mind’s Eye (V-Skill): Changed the collision boxes during the move

Crouching LP (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the hurtbox

Jumping HP (Normal/V-Trigger), Jumping HK: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Axe Kick: Increased startup from 8F to 9F Increased the advantage frames when canceling the 2 nd hit into V-Trigger

Solar Plexus Strike: Reduced the damage from 90 to 80

Tatsumaki Senpukyaku: Changed the collision boxes

EX Hadoken: Reduced the total frames from 44F to 42F (No changes in recovery) Can be canceled into V-Trigger.

V Hadoken: Total framed for the Hadoken is unified to 42F for all Level 1: Increased damage from 70 to 80 Level 1: Decreased disadvantage on block from -6F to -2F Level 2: Decreased disadvantage on block from -4F to 0F Level 2: Increased the damage from 90 to 100 Level 3: Increased damage from 120 to 130

V EX Hadoken: Changed the total frames from 43F to 40F

V Shoryuken: Eased the air combo count

V EX Shoryuken: Decreased the stun from 250 to 200 Eased the air combo count

Joudan Sokuto Geri: Added his “Donkey Kick” as a new move

Ken

Increased forward walk speed

Knee Bash: Damage increased from 100 to 110 Changed the positioning after hit

Standing LP: Changed the collision boxes during the move Increased pushback on hit and block Changed the hurtbox

Standing MP: Increased advantage on block from +1F to +2F

Standing MK: Changed the pushback on hit Changed the hurtbox

Standing HP, Inazuma Kick, H Tatsumaki Senpukyaku (V-Trigger): Changed the collision boxes during the move

Crouching LP, Jumping MP: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Crouching MP, Jumping HK: Changed the hurtbox

Jumping HP: Increased the startup from 8F to 9F Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Thunder Kick: Changed so that the first active frame will not hit crouching opponents Changed the collision boxes during the move

L Shoryuken (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the collision boxes during the move Damage for the regular version increased from 100 to 110 Damage for the V-Trigger version increased from 120 to 130

M Shoryuken (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the collision boxes during the move Damage for the regular version increased from 120 to 130 Damage for the V-Trigger version increased from 140 to 150

H Shoryuken (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the collision boxes during the move Damage for the regular version increased from 130 to 140 Damage for the V-Trigger version increased from 150 to 160

EX Shoryuken (Normal/V-Trigger): Damage for the regular version increased from 150 to 160 Damage for the V-Trigger version increased from 170 to 180 Changed the hitboxes Changed so that the opponent can perform a recovery if the move hits mid-air

M Tatsumaki Senpukyaku (Normal/V-Trigger): Normal: If the first hit does not connect, increased the damage for the second and third hits from 20 to 40 Normal: If the first hit does not connect, increased the stun for the second and third hits from 50 to 75 V-Trigger: If the first hit does not connect, increased the damage for the second and third hits from 30 to 50. V-Trigger: If the first hit does not connect, increased the stun for the second and third hits from 50 to 75.

H Tatsumaki Senpukyaku: Reduced the active frames of the first hit by 1F Changed so that the first active frame of the second hit will not hit grounded opponents EX Airborne Tatsumaki Senpukyaku (V-Trigger): Increased the opponent's recovery on block by 3F.



Chun-Li

Standing LP (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the hitbox

Standing MK (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the hurtbox Changed the collision boxes during the move

Standing HP (Normal/V-Trigger), Crouching LP (Normal/V-Trigger), Crouching MK (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the hurtbox

Crouching LK (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the collision boxes during the move

Jumping HP (Normal/V-Trigger), Jumping HK (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Tsuitotsuken (Normal/V-Trigger): Normal: Damage increased from 60 to 65 V-Trigger: Damage increased from 70 to 75

Yokusenkyaku (Normal/V-Trigger): Can trigger a Crush Counter

Tenkukyaku (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the hurtbox Damage increased from 70 to 80 Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind Chun-Li

V-Trigger: Extended the time

L/M Airborne Hyakuretsukyaku (Normal/V-Trigger): Advantage on hit increased from +3F to +4F

L Spinning Bird Kick (Normal/V-Trigger): Normal: Damage increased from 100 to 110 V-Trigger: Damage increased from 110 to 120

M Spinning Bird Kick (Normal/V-Trigger): Normal: Damage increased from 120 to 130 V-Trigger: Damage increased from 130 to 140

H Spinning Bird Kick (Normal/V-Trigger): Normal: Damage increased from 140 to 150 V-Trigger Damage increased from 150 to 160



Cammy

Gyro Clipper: Reduced stun from 200 to 150

Delta Through: Damage increased from 130 to 140

Neck Spiral: Damage increased from 130 to 150

Standing LP: Changed the hitbox Changed the collision boxes during the move Increased the pushback on hit Increased the pushback on block Changed the startup from 4F to 3F for the rapid cancel version

Standing MK: Recovery increased from 13F to 15F (No changes in advantage/disadvantage)

Standing HK: Increased the advantage on hit from +2F to +4F Changed the collision boxes during the move Changed the hurtbox Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind Cammy

Crouching LP: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Increased the pushback on hit and block (The rapid canceled version has a larger pushback distance than the regular) Changed the collision boxes during the move

Crouching LK: Changed the collision boxes during the move Increase pushback on hit and block

Crouching HP, Crouching HK: Changed the hurtbox

Jumping MP, Jumping HP, Jumping HK, Lift Upper: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Quick Spin Knuckle (V-Skill): Advantage on hit increased from +6F to +7F

Strike Back (V-Reversal): Disadvantage on block changed from -2F to -4F

Delta Drive (V-Trigger): Extended the V-Timer active duration Increased the amount of gauge each V-Trigger move uses



Nash

Dragon Suplex: Damage increased from 120 to 130

Target Down: Damage increased from 130 to 140

Air Jack: Damage increased from 130 to 140

Standing MK: Increased active framed from 3F to 4F

Standing HK: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Damage increased from 80 to 90

Standing LP, Crouching LP, Jumping HK: Changed the hurtbox

Crouching MP, Jumping HP: Changed the hurtbox and hitbox

Crouching MK: Reduced the hitbox Increased the recovery from 15F to 17F (No changes to advantage/disadvantage)

Spinning Back Knuckle: Changed the hitbox

Bullet Combination: Changed the status on hit Increased the V-Gauge meter gain on hit

EX Sonic Boom: Changed so that the strength of the additional button pressed will control the speed of the second Sonic Boom

EX Sonic Scythe, Judgement Saber: Eased the air combo count

M. Bison

Increased forward walk speed

Psycho Impact: Damage increased from 110 to 130 Stun increased from 120 to 170 Changed the positioning after hit

Psycho Fall Damage decreased from 140 to 130 Stun decreased from 170 to 150

Standing LP: Advantage on hit increased from +4F to +5F

Standing LK: Advantage on hit reduced from +2F to 0 Advantage on block decreased from +2F to -2F

Standing MP, Standing HP: Changed the collision boxes during the move

Standing HK: Changed the hitbox Increased the pushback on block

Crouching HP: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Changed the collision boxes during the move

Jumping HP: Changed the hurtbox

Crouching LP, Jumping HK: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Psycho Axe: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Changed the collision boxes during the move

Shadow Axe, Psycho Blast (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the collision boxes during the move

Psycho Reject (V-Skill): Increased the amount of V-Gauge meter gain upon successfully countering an opponent’s physical attack

L Psycho Blast: Startup increased from 10F to 12F

EX Devil Reverse: Changed hitbox and hurtbox Increased the recovery on landing by 6F

L Double Knee Press Startup decreased from 13F to 11F Changed the pushback on block

M Double Knee Press Startup decreased from 15F to 14F

H Psycho Inferno: Changed to cause additional launch height on hit

Vega

Rainbow Suplex: Changed the positioning after hit

Stardust Shot: Damage increased from 130 to 140

Standing LP (Claw), Standing MP (No Claw), Standing HP (Claw), Standing HP (No Claw), Buster Claw: Changed the collision boxes during the move

Standing LP (No Claw): Changed the collision boxes during the move Increased the pushback on hit Increased the pushback on block

Standing HK: Changed the hurtbox Changed the collision boxes during the move Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind Vega

Crouching LP (No Claw), Crouching MP (No Claw), Jumping HP (Claw/No Claw): Changed the hurtbox

Crouching MP (Claw): Changed the hurtbox Changed the collision boxes during the move

Crouching HP (Claw): Changed the hurtbox Changed the active frames from 2F to 3F Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind Vega

Crouching HP (No Claw): Changed the hurtbox and hitbox Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind Vega

Jumping HK: Changed the hurtbox and hitbox

Matador Flash: The second hit can be canceled The third hit only can be canceled into CA or V-Trigger Increased the amount of V-Gauge meter gain for the third hit

Matador Blitz: Third hit only can be canceled into CA or V-Trigger Increased the amount of V-Gauge meter gain for the third hit

Matador Turn (V-Turn): Can cancel into CA

Bloody Kiss – Torero (V-Trigger) Damage decreased from 170 to 100 Changed to blowback damage on hit Increased juggle potential when used in air combos Increased EX meter gain

Bloody Kiss – Azul (V-Trigger) Damage decreased from 170 to 100 Changed to blowback damage on hit Increased juggle potential when used in air combos Increased EX meter gain

Bloody Kiss – Rojo (V-Trigger) Damage increased from 170 to 180 Stun increased from 150 to 200 Increased the EX meter gain

H Aurora Spin Edge: Changed the hitbox

Grand Izuna Drop/EX Grand Izuna Drop: Increased the recovery on whiff by 10F

L Crimson Terror: Increased the pushback distance on hit for the second hit

EX Barcelona Attack: Changed the attack startup timing Changed the movement value during the move Changed the timing of the final attack on hit



Dhalsim

Yoga Rocket: Changed the positioning after hit

Standing LP, Standing LK: Changed the collision boxes during the move Increase pushback on hit and block

Standing HP, Crouching LK, Divine Kick: Changed the collision boxes during the move

Crouching LP, Jumping HP, Jumping HK, Thrust Kick: Changed the hurtbox

Crouching MP: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind Dhalsim

Jumping MP: Can be canceled into V-Skill on hit

Yoga Upper: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Yoga Anvil: Changed the hurtbox Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind Dhalsim

L/M/H Yoga Gale: Changed the hitbox

Yoga Sunburst (Ground/Air): Eased the air combo count

Yoga Burner (V-Trigger): Damage increased from 100 to 120 Increased amount of EX meter gain



Zangief

Atomic Drop/Harasho Choke Slam: Changed the positioning after hit

Standing LP: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Increased the horizontal pushback distance on mid-air hit

Standing LK: Increased recovery from 12F to 15F

Crouching LP: Increased the damage from 30 to 40 Reduced the active framed from 3F to 2F Increased the total frames from 12F to 14F Decreased the advantage on hit from +4F to +3F Changed the hurtbox

Crouching LK: Changed the hitbox Can no longer cancel into a special move

Crouching HP, Jumping HP, Jumping HK, Flying Body Press: Changed the hurtbox

Knee Hammer: Increased the landing recovery by 3F (No changes to advantage/disadvantage)

Screw Pile Driver (Normal/EX): Increased recovery on whiff by 8F Changed the movement distance on whiff

Double Lariat: Increased recovery by 5F

Tundra Storm: Startup decreased from 4F to 2F Stun increased from 250 to 300 Command changed from 623+P to 623+PP Reduced the recovery on whiff by 10F Changed so that it cannot be special move canceled from a regular move Changed the whiff motion

Cyclone Lariat (V-Trigger): Increased amount of EX meter gain

Karin

Hajotsui: Changed the positioning after hit

Standing LP: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Changed the collision boxes during the move

Standing MK: Increased startup from 7F to 8F Increased the recovery from 15F to 16F Disadvantage on block increased from -2F to -4F Decreased the pushback distance on block

Standing HP: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Can now trigger a Crush Counter Changed the collision boxes during the move

Standing HK: Changed the startup from 10F to 12F

Crouching LP: Changed the collision boxes during the move Changed the hurtbox Increased the pushback on hit and block Changed the float value for mid-air hit

Crouching MP: Changed the hitbox

Crouching HP: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind Karin

Jumping HP, Jumping HK: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Guren Ken (V-Trigger): Increased the amount of gauge consumption upon activation Changed the timing of gauge consumption upon activation

Guren Kyoho (V-Trigger): Changed the timing of gauge consumption upon activation

R. Mika

Daydream Headlock: Increased the damage from 130 to 140

Dream Driver (while opponent is crouching): Changed the status on hit Damage increased from 100 to 120 Stun increased from 120 to 150

Standing MP, Crouching LK: Changed the collision boxes during the move Increased pushback on hit and block

Standing LP, Crouching LP, Jumping HP, Jumping HK: Changed the hurtbox

Crouching MP: Changed the collision boxes during the move Changed the hurtbox Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind R. Mika

Crouching MK, EX Shooting Peach: Changed the hitbox

Dive Bomb: Increased the landing recovery by 3F

Lady Mika: Can be canceled into a special move/V-Skill

Passion Press: Changed the collision boxes during the move

Mic Performance: Increased the amount of V-Gauge meter gain upon holding down the buttons to the max charge

Brimstone/EX Brimstone: Increased the recovery on whiff by 8F Changed so that her character box does not move behind her during the startup of the move

L Rainbow Typhoon: Increased recovery on whiff by 8F Changed so that her character box does not move behind her during the startup of the move Damage increased from 160 to 170

M Rainbow Typhoon: Increased recovery on whiff by 8F Changed so that her character box does not move behind her during the startup of the move Damage increased from 170 to 180

H Rainbow Typhoon: Increased recovery on whiff by 8F Changed so that her character box does not move behind her during the startup of the move Damage increased from 180 to 190

EX Rainbow Typhoon: Increased recovery on whiff by 8F Changed so that her character box does not move behind her during the startup of the move Damage increased from 220 to 230



Birdie

Standing MP, Standing HP, Bull Charge, EX Bull Horn/V EX Bull Horn: Changed the collision boxes during the move

Standing MK: Fixed an issue where he could move forward by pressing another button immediately after the move begins (kara cancel) Changed the collision boxes during the move

Crouching LP: Changed the collision boxes during the move Increased the pushback on hit and block

Standing LP, Crouching MP, Jumping HP, Jumping HK: Changed the hurtbox

Crouching HP: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Changed the collision boxes during the move

Killing Head/EX Killing Head: Increased the recovery on whiff by 8F

EX Killing Head: Removed the throw invincibility

H Bull Head/V-Trigger H Bull Head: Normal: Damage increased from 120 to 140 V-Trigger: Damage increased from 144 to 168

Bull Horn/V-Bull Horn: Reduced the distance at which he drops back at move startup

H Hanging Chain: Changed the hitbox for the first active frame

Necalli

Soul Stealer: Damage increased for normal version from 100 to 110 Changed the status after hit

Soul Stealer (V-Trigger): Damage increased for V-Trigger version from 110 to 120 Changed the status after hit Reduced throw distance

Soul Discriminator: Changed the status after hit

Soul Discriminator (V-Trigger): Changed the status after hit Reduced throw distance

Standing LP (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the hitbox Changed the collision boxes during the move Increased the pushback on hit and block

Standing MP (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the collision boxes during the move

Standing MK: Increased the pushback on block

Crouching LP (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the collision boxes during the move Changed the hurtbox Increased the pushback on hit and block

Crouching HP (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the hurtbox

Jumping HP (Normal/V-Trigger), Jumping HK (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Opening Dagger (Normal/V-Trigger): Reduced the pushback distance on block

Culminated Power (V-Skill): Can be canceled into V-Trigger Reduced the amount of V-Gauge meter gain

Sacrificial Altar (Normal): Reduced the amount of V-Gauge meter gain for the final hit

L Mask of Tlalli (Normal/V-Trigger): Increased the recovery on whiff by 8F Increased the damage for the normal version from 130 to 140 Increased the damage for the V-Trigger version from 150 to 160

M Mask of Tlalli (Normal/V-Trigger): Increased the recovery on whiff by 8F Increased the damage for the normal version from 150 to 160 Increased the damage for the V-Trigger version from 170 to 180

H Mask of Tlalli (Normal/V-Trigger): Increased the recovery on whiff by 8F Increased the damage for the normal version from 150 to 160 Increased the damage for the V-Trigger version from 170 to 180

EX Mask of Tlalli (Normal/V-Trigger): Increased recovery on whiff of 8F

Clouded Mirror (V-Trigger Only): Gains Clouded Mirror as a move only available during V-Trigger

Rashid

Forward Dash: Slightly shortened the distance of the motion at the beginning of the run before he transitions to the full run, and the stopping motion distance.

Riding Glider: Recovery increased on hit by 2F Damage increased from 120 to 130 Stun increased from 120 to 150

Rising Sun: Increased the damage from 130 to 140

Standing LP, Crouching MP: Changed the hitbox

Standing LK: Changed the collision boxes during the move Increased pushback on hit and block

Crouching LP, Crouching MK: Changed the hurtbox

Crouching HP: Increased the startup from 9F to 10F Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Decreased the advantage on hit from +7F to +6F

Jumping HP: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Jumping HK: Changed the hurtbox Increased the active frames from 3F to 5F

Nail Assault: Increased the V-Gauge meter increase on hit

Spinning Mixer: Changed so that rapid button pressing will not cause combo scaling (The damage distribution of each Spinning Mixer has been changed accordingly)

M Spinning Mixer: The landing recovery of the second level of the button-mashed version can be canceled into CA

Dash Spinning Mixer: Changed so that rapid button pressing will not cause combo scaling

Ysaar (V-Trigger): Increased the amount of EX meter gain

Laura

Standing LP: Decreased the advantage on block from +2F to +1F Increased the pushback on hit Reduced the pushback distance on block Changed the collision boxes during the move Changed the hurtbox

Standing MP: Changed the hurtbox Changed the collision boxes during the move Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind Laura

Standing HP: Changed the collision boxes during the move

Standing MK: Increased the startup from 5F to 7F Changed the collision boxes during the move

Standing HK: Reduced the collision box in the backwards direction during the move

Crouching LP: Changed the collision boxes during the move Changed the hurtbox Increased the pushback on hit Reduced the pushback distance on block

Crouching MP, Crouching HK: Changed the collision boxes during the move

Crouching MK, Jumping LK, Jumping HP, Jumping HK: Changed the hurtbox

Jumping LP: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Volty Line (Normal): Damage decreased from 80 to 70 Increased amount of V-Gauge meter gain on hit

Volty Line (V-Trigger): Damage decreased from 100 to 90 Increased advantage on hit from +3F to +4F Decreased disadvantage on block from -7F to -6F Reduced the recovery by 1F

Spark Show (V-Trigger): Number of V-Gauge blocks increased from 2 to 3 Extended the V-Timer effect length time Sunset Wheel/EX Sunset Wheel (Normal/V-Trigger): Increased recovery on whiff by 8F

Thunder Clap (Normal): Can be canceled into V-Trigger

Thunder Clap (V-Trigger): Can be canceled into V-Skill

EX Thunder Clap (V-Trigger): Can be canceled into V-Skill Added 20F to the attack active frames



F.A.N.G.

Standing MP, Standing HP, Crouching MP, Nirenko: Changed the collision boxes during the move

Standing MK: Changed the hurtbox Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind F.A.N.G.

Crouching MK: Changed the hitbox Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind F.A.N.G.

Standing LP, Crouching HP, Jumping MK, Jumping HP, Forward Jumping HK: Changed the hurtbox

Crouching HK: Changed the hitbox

Vertical/Back Jumping HK: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Nishodoku (V-Skill): Given a hitbox during V-Trigger I Increased amount of V-Gauge meter gain

L Sotoja: Damage increased from 60 to 70

M Sotoja: Damage increased from 70 to 80

H Sotoja: Damage increased from 80 to 100

H Ryubenda: Reduced the recovery by 3F

Alex

Standing MP: Reduced pushback distance on hit

Standing MK, Jumping HK, L Air Knee Smash: Changed the hurtbox

Crouching HP: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Changed the collision boxes during the move Slightly increased the knock back distance for the second mid-air hit

Crouching HK, EX Air Stampede: Changed the collision boxes during the move

Standing LP, Jumping MP, Jumping HP: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Chop: Increased the recovery on block from -4F to -6F Decreased the pushback distance on block

Lariat: Increased advantage on hit from +6F to +7F Increased the active frames from 3F to 4F Changed the hurtbox

Flying Cross Chop: Changed the collision boxes

L Power Bomb: Increased recovery on whiff by 9F Damage increased from 160 to 170 Stun decreased from 220 to 200

M Power Bomb: Increased recovery on whiff by 9F Damage increased from 170 to 180 Stun increased from 220 to 230

H Power Bomb: Increased recovery on whiff by 9F Damage increased from 180 to 190 Stun increased from 220 to 250

EX Power Bomb: Increased the recovery on whiff by 9F Damage increased from 220 to 230

Air Knee Smash/EX Air Knee Smash: Fixed so that the charge direction isn’t changed after hit. Also changed so that Slash Elbow can be performed

M/H Air Knee Smash: Increased the active framed by 2F Changed the hurtbox Changed the movement distance Increased the landing recovery on whiff by 5F



Guile

Judo Throw: Changed the positioning after hit

Standing LP, Standing MK, Crouching LP: Changed the hurtbox

Crouching HP: Changed the hurtbox Changed the collision boxes during the move

Jumping MK, Jumping HP, Jumping HK: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Knee Bazooka: Recovery increased from 16F to 20F (No changes in advantage/disadvantage)

Spinning Back Knuckle: Startup increased from 10F to 11F

Rolling Sobat: Slightly increased his forward movement distance

Guile High Kick: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind Guile



Ibuki

Decreased vitality from 950 to 925

Standing LP: Decreased advantage on hit from +3F to +2F Decreased advantage on block from +2F to +1F Can no longer rapid cancel Changed the collision boxes during the move

Standing LK, Standing HP: Changed the collision boxes during the move

Standing HK: Increased the advantage on hit form +1F to +3F

Crouching LP, Crouching HP, Jumping HP, Jumping HK: Changed the hurtbox

Crouching MP: Recovery increased from 12F to 16F Changed the hurtbox

Crouching MK: Increased the advantage on hit from 0 to +3F Decreased the disadvantage on block from -3F to -2F

Jumping MP: Changed the combo restrictions

Agemen: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Can no longer special move cancel the second hit

Tobikura (Jumping LP > MK): Increased knockback distance on hit

Shakunage (2MP > 6HP): Increased the advantage on hit from 0F to +2F

EX Kunai: Increased the recovery by 4F Increased the knock back distance for the explosion on hit

Tenrai (V-Skill): Decreased the amount of V-Gauge meter gain on hit

Rokushaku Horokudama (V-Trigger)L Decreased the stun from 100 to 80 Changed the combo restrictions on hit Increased amount of EX meter gain on hit

Kunai Ikkinage: Can be special move canceled

Balrog

Dirty Bomber: Damage increased from 110 to 130 Stun increased from 120 to 150 Changed the situation after hit

Standing MP: Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind Balrog

Standing MK, Screw Smash: Changed the collision boxes during the move

Standing HP: Increased the startup from 11F to 12F Changed the collision boxes during the move

Standing HK: Increased the pushback distance on Crush Counter Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Increased recovery from 19F to 22F (No changes to advantage/disadvantage)

Standing LP, Crouching LP, Jumping HP: Changed the hurtbox

Crouching HP: Changed the hurtbox Changed the collision boxes during the move

Jumping HK: Increased the startup from 8F to 9F Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Stomping Combo: Increased the disadvantage on block from -6F to -7F Changed the recovery when canceling into V-Trigger

Turn Punch (Lv1): Removed the throw invincibility from frames 1F to 18F Changed the hurtbox from frames 3F to 18F Increased the advantage on hit from +1F to +2F Changed the collision boxes during the move

Turn Punch (Lv2): Removed the throw invincibility from frames 1F to 18F Changed the hurtbox from frames 3F to 18F Increased the advantage on hit from -1F to -2F Changed the collision boxes during the move

Turn Punch (Lv3): Removed the throw invincibility from frames 1F to 18F Changed the hurtbox from frames 3F to 18F Increased the advantage on hit from +3F to +2F Decreased the advantage on block from 0 to -2F Changed the collision boxes during the move

Turn Punch (Lv4): Removed the throw invincibility from frames 1F to 18F Changed the invincibility for frames 3F to 18F, from complete invincibility, to upper body and projectile invincibility Decreased the advantage on block from +1F to -2F Damage decreased from 160 to 140 Changed the collision boxes during the move

Turn Punch (Lv5): Removed the throw invincibility from frames 1F to 18F Changed the invincibility for frames 3F to 18F, from complete invincibility, to upper body and projectile invincibility Decreased the advantage on block from +2F to -2F Damage decreased from 200 to 160 Changed the collision boxes during the move

Turn Punch (Lv6): Removed the throw invincibility from frames 1F to 18F Changed the invincibility for frames 3F to 18F, from complete invincibility, to upper body and projectile invincibility Decreased the advantage on block from +3F to -2F Damage decreased from 240 to 180 Changed the collision boxes during the move

Turn Punch (Lv7): Changed the complete invincibility for frames 1F to 18F, to throw/upper body/projectile invincibility for frames 3F to 18F Decreased the advantage on block from +4F to -2F Damage decreased from 300 to 210 Changed the collision boxes during the move

Turn Punch (Lv8): Changed the complete invincibility for frames 1F to 18F, to throw/upper body/projectile invincibility for frames 3F to 18F Decreased the advantage on block from +5F to -2F Damage decreased from 360 to 240 Changed the collision boxes during the move

Turn Punch (Lv9): Changed the complete invincibility for frames 1F to 18F, to throw/upper body/projectile invincibility for frames 3F to 18F Decreased the advantage on block from +6F to -2F Damage decreased from 420 to 270 Changed the collision boxes during the move

Turn Punch (Lv10): Damage decreased from 500 to 350 Changed the collision boxes during the move

Buffalo Swing/Buffalo Pressure: Decreased amount of V-Gauge meter gain

Hard Smasher/Hard Pressure: Increased the amount of V-Gauge meter gain

Juri

Standing MK (Normal/V-Trigger): Increased the timing cancel window

Crouching LP (Normal/V-Trigger), Crouching MP (Normal/V-Trigger), Crouching MK (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the hurtbox

Crouching HP (Normal/V-Trigger), Jumping MP (Normal/V-Trigger), Jumping HK (Normal/V-Trigger): Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Jumping HP (Normal/V-Trigger): Increased the startup from 8F to 9F Changed the hurtbox

Kyoretsushu: Changed so that it can hit crouching opponents

Kasatushu (V-Skill: Decreased the amount of V-Gauge meter gain on hit

L Fuharenkyaku: Increase the active time

M Fuharenkyaku (Normal/V-Trigger): Normal, V-Trigger: Damage increased from 60 to 70 V-Trigger: Stun increased from 80 to 100

H Fuharenkyaku (Normal/V-Trigger): Normal, V-Trigger: Damage increased from 80 to 100

EX Tensenrin: Changed to have complete invincibility until the 12 th movement frame

movement frame Sakkai Fuhazan: Given armor break properties

V-Trigger: Number of V-Trigger blocks decreased from 3 to 2 Increased the amount of gauge that each Fuharenkyaku uses Extended the V-Trigger effect time



Urien

Spartan Bomb (Front/Back Throw): Changed the positioning after hit

Standing LP: Reduced the advantage on hit from +5F to +4F

Standing HP: Greatly decreased the advantage frames on Crush Counter Changed the hurtbox

Standing HK: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Crouching LP: Reduced the advantage on hit from +5F to +4F

Crouching HP, Jumping MK, Jumping HK: Changed the hurtbox

Crouching MP, Jumping LK: Changed the hitbox

Jumping MP: Changed the hitbox Extended the active frames from 4F to 5F

Jumping HP: Increased the startup from 8F to 9F Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Quarrel Punch: Increased the recovery by 2F

Aegis Reflector (V-Trigger): Increased the amount of EX meter gain

Akuma

Goshoha: Changed the positioning after hit Damage increased from 110 to 130 Stun increased from 120 to 170

Standing MP, Standing HP, Crouching HK, Rakan (V-Skill – Standing): Changed the collision boxes during the move

Crouching LP, Standing MK, Jumping HK: Changed the hurtbox

Crouching HP: Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind Akuma

Jumping MP: Startup changed from 5F to 7F Damage decreased from 60 to 50 Can cancel into a special move Causes a knockdown on mid-air hit

Standing LP, Crouching MP, Jumping HP: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Sekiseisen: Decreased startup from 33F to 32F Increased advantage on hit from +4F to +5F Decreased advantage on block from +1F to -2F

Sekia Kuretsuha: Changed the combo limits after hit

M Tatsumaki Zankukyaku: Damage increased for the second and third hits, only when the first hit does not connect, from 20 to 40 Stun increased on the second and third hits, only when the first hit does not connect. Second hit increased from 30 to 60, third hit increased from 20 to 60

EX Goshoryuken: Changed so that the opponent can recover after mid-air hit

Rakan Gosho (V-Skill): Decreased the amount of V-Gauge meter gain

Goshoryuken (V-Trigger): Damage decreased from 200 to 180

Gohadoken (V-Trigger), Zanku Hadoken (V-Trigger): Reduced the amount of meter usage while active

Kolin

Standing LP: Changed the hitbox

Standing HP: Damage decreased from 90 to 80 Changed the hurtbox Changed the behavior on Crush Counter

Standing HK: Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind Kolin

Crouching LK: Increased the pushback on hit and block when performed during M Vanity Step (Same for if performed using a rapid cancel) Delayed the rapid cancel timing when performed during the M Vanity Step

Crouching MK: Changed the collision boxes during the move

Crouching HP: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Standing MP, Crouching LP, Jumping HP: Changed the hurtbox

Jumping HK: Removed 1F active frame from the final hit

Sniping Kick: Decreased startup from 15F to 14F Reduced the move recovery from 21F to 19F (No changes to advantage/disadvantage)

Cold Low: The second hit can be canceled into V-Trigger

Brinicle: Changed the effect on hit Disadvantage on block reduced from -8F to -2F Reduced pushback distance on block Changed to have inertia at the time of startup

Snow Grain Disadvantage on block increased from -2F to -8F Reduced pushback on hit

V-Skill (Inside Slash): Reduced the advantage on hit from +3F to +2F Increased disadvantage on block from -7F to -8F Increased recovery by 3F

L Vanity Step: Total frames increased from 34F to 43F Increased movement distance Reduced the hurtboxes during the move Extended the input time for Silver Edge

H Vanity Step: Can slightly control forward/backwards movement while in the air

EX Vanity Step (LK+MK): Extended the input time for Silver Edge

Silver Edge: Extended the input time for a CA cancel Changed the amount of time in air on mid-air hit

Frost Tower: Hitbox expanded in the upwards direction Expanded the collision box in the upwards direction

Frost Touch: Stun gauge will not recover during the animation on hit

Frost Touch Low: Damage increased from 180 to 200

EX Frost Touch Low: Damage increased from 240 to 260

Diamond Dust (V-Trigger): Increased the amount of EX meter gain

Ed

Psycho Blow: Damage increased from 120 to 130 Changed positioning after hit

Back Dash: Increased total movement frames from 21F to 23F Changed the movement value

Standing MP, Psycho Flicker: Changed the collision boxes during the move

Standing MK: Changed so that it can hit opponents who are behind Ed Can cancel into V-Trigger on the third active frame

Standing HK: Changed the collision boxes during the move Reduced the pushback distance on hit Reduced the damage from 90 to 80

Crouching MP: Advantage on hit increased from +4F to +5F Advantage on block increased from +2F to +3F

Crouching MK: Reduced the pushback distance on hit Changed the hitbox

Standing LP, Crouching LP, Jumping HP, Jumping HK: Changed the hurtbox

Psycho Spark: Reduced the disadvantage on block for the first hit from -3F to -2F

Psycho Snatcher: Changed the recovery after hit Changed so that a back recovery is no longer possible



Abigail

Hurtboxes: Changed his throw hurtbox when crouching Changed the hurtbox for his non-recoverable mid-air juggle state

Regular Throw: Changed the hurtbox for throw whiff

Red Leaf: Changed the positioning after hit

Standing LP: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Standing LK: Reduced the startup from 6F to 5F Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Standing MP, Standing HP, Crouching MK, Jumping MP, Jumping HK: Changed the hurtbox

Standing MK, Crouching MP, Jumping LK: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox

Standing HK: Changed the knockback distance for normal hit and Crush Counter Eased the air combo count restrictions

Crouching LP: Reduced the startup from 6F to 5F Increased amount of attack active frames from 2F to 3F Changed the hurtbox

Crouching LK: Increased the advantage on hit from +3F to +5F

Crouching HP: Changed hitbox and hurtbox Changed the float value for mid-air hit Changed the float value for Crush Counter hit Changed so that a hit from attack active frame 2F onwards will not trigger a Crush Counter Reduced the attack startup from 12F to 11F

Crouching HK: Increased the attack active frames for the first hit from 1F to 2F

Jumping MK: Expanded the hitbox Increased the active frames from 3F to 5F

Jumping HP: Changed the hitbox

Abi Lift: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Changed the float value for the V-Trigger version

Hungabee – High/Low, EX Nitro Hungabee: Eased the air combo count

V-Trigger: Extended the V-Timer effect time

L Abigail Punch: Changed the knockback distance for the final hit Button-mash version: changed the float value Changed the collision boxes during the move Changed so that recovery is not possible after the first hit only Eased the air combo count

M Abigail Punch: Button-mash version: changed the float value Changed the collision boxes during the move Changed so that recovery is not possible after the first hit only Eased the air combo count

H Abigail Punch: Button-mash version: changed the float value Changed the hitbox during the attack active frames Changed the collision boxes during the move Changed so that recovery is not possible after the first hit only Eased the air combo count

EX Abigail Punch: Changed the collision boxes during the move Changed so that recovery is not possible after the first hit only

Abigail Smash: Increased the recovery on whiff by 8F Increased the amount of EX meter gain on hit

Dynamite Punch: Changed the hitbox and hurtbox Increased the pushback on block

EX Dynamite Punch: Changed the hitbox Increased the pushback on block

Bay Area Sunrise: Increased the recovery on whiff by 8F Increased the amount of EX meter gain on hit

EX Bay Area Sunrise: Increased the recovery on whiff by 8F

EX Nitro Charge: Changed the position after the stomp-like hit during V-Trigger

Menat

Standing HK (Bare Hands), Crouching HP (Bare Hands), Crouching HP (Crystal Ball), Jumping HP (Bare Hands): Jumping HK (Bare Hands), Jumping HK (Crystal Ball): Changed the hurtbox

Soul Spark: Added a new move that can be used while Soul Sphere is placed on the screen

Zeku

Standing LP: Changed the hurtbox Changed the collision boxes during the move

Crouching MP: Changed the hurtbox

Special KO: Fixed a phenomenon where, if Zeku was KO'ed by a move that plants him into the ground (Birdie, Zangief, and Alex's Critical Art KO), at the start of the next round Old Zeku would be able to use young Zeku's moves. After the fix, for the round following the special KO, Zeku's style change is properly reset.

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition will launch for the PlayStation 4 in the US and Windows PC worldwide on January 16 and for the PlayStation 4 in Europe on January 19.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

