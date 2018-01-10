WWII Shooter Battalion 1944 Coming to Steam Early Access on February 1 - News

Bulkhead and Square Enix Collective have announced the WWII shooter Battalion 1944 will launch on Windows PC via Steam Early Access on February 1.





Here is an overview of the game:

Battalion 1944 recaptures the core of classic competitive shooters and refines the ‘classic’ FPS feel for the next generation. Focusing on 5v5 infantry based combat, where precise flick shots with your Kar98, covering fire with your Thompson and and fluid player movement are key to clutching every round for your team. Band together and fight with your team in the premiership of competitive WW2 FPS.



Battalion is currently in development alongside the community, reconstructing Unreal Engine 4 to reintroduce classic FPS quirks to create a modern shooter that feels like an old school classic. This heart-thumping multiplayer experience is being crafted by designers who have grown up playing competitive Call of Duty, Enemy Territory and Counter Strike; alongside community feedback from professional FPS players and over 10,000 early adopters who have been shaped by the same gaming experience.



With a dedicated server browser & LAN support, plans for community modding & team based ranked stats & competitive matchmaking; Battalion 1944 is a classic competitive shooter with an emphasis on raw skill. No grinding for overpowered gameplay changing unlocks, no unfair kill streaks, just you and your skill as a player.



Battalion 1944 resurges old school FPS back into the modern gaming spotlight in the only true spiritual successor to the great multiplayer shooters of the past. In Battalion, it’s down to skilled soldiers like you to make it to the top.



Key features:





Fast Paced & Intense Combat

In competitive Battalion 1944, you're always encouraged to go for that clutch win. Become a hero and win a round 1v5, become a legend, taking a few enemies down and collecting their weapons to use in the next round before dying. Every action and every choice you make in Battalion 1944 is key for your team's overall victory. This is competitive FPS, refined.





Casual and Competitive Gamemodes

As competitive players ourselves, we know how important it is to have a fun casual place to warm up your skills before jumping into battle. Battalion hosts multiple classic game modes alongside main competitive play, including Team Deathmatch, Domination and Capture The Flag. Matchmake into competitive and unranked matches, practice tactical grenades on LAN servers or join a buzzing community server via our dedicated server browser. You choose how you'd rather play Battalion 1944.





Join a Community of Refined FPS Players.

Our developers echo the community this game is being built for. We crave a smooth competitive shooter in the WW2 era that isn't plagued by the corporate design decisions that don't make sense for competitive play. We are open and honest with our community who are developing the game alongside us. Every update and every patch will significantly improve the game as we move through development. If that sounds like something you'd like to be involved with, please do join our Early Access community and get involved.



