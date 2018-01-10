Pokémon GO to Stop Working on Older iPhones and iPads - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 1 hour ago / 300 Views
Pokemon GO developer Niantic announced the game will stop working on Apple devices that run on an iOS version older than 11 when a new update is released on February 28.
The reason is that the update provides "improvements to Pokemon GO that push the application beyond the capabilities of the operating systems on such devices."
iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPad fourth generation, iPad 2, and older model users will no longer be able to play the game.
So Apple are the EA of mobiles? EA gets a shit tonne of hate for being EA while Apple just gets millions of people buying their overpriced crap for being EA. Something seems off there...
How are they like EA in this scenario?
- 0
Making older versions unable to do things they used to be able to do in an attempt to force people to upgrade to the newer ones is one of EA's trademarks.
- 0
Example of an EA game that does this, and for what system? But in this case, it's up to the developers if they want to make use of this restriction. If there was none set in place, then every game developer on iOS would be forced to make every game work all the way back to the very first iPhone that released in 2007.
- 0
Apple isn't making old version unable to things. Apple is making new versions be able to do things old version are unable to do. That's a HUGE difference. For all the things you can hate Apple for, this is definitely not one of them. This is normal software development.
- 0
Well, at least that's what I'm assuming. Please correct me if Apple is indeed removing functionality from old iOS versions.
- 0
Example of an EA game that does this? Every sports game they've ever made? Them shutting down the servers for them in order to force people to buy the newer versions has been going on for a long while now.
- 0
I see. But I don't think this is a comparable situation. Niantic and Nintendo probably have very little, if any, interest in forcing people to buy a newer version iPhone. If anything that could cut off a portion of their userbase. The reason Niantic is doing this is because there comes a point in time when you want to move the game forward and start working on improvements for a game on a system that has no "generations". And some times the only way to do that is to cut off access to phones released many years ago.
- 0
Now when Apple reportedly slow down their old phones on newer iOS releases, that is a comparable situation.
- 0
New update is released on February 28? How about a new update now to fix the stupid bug that makes reset back to the top every time you're trying to scroll down or view your Pokemons?
I dont play it but kinda lame.
