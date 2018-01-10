Pokémon GO to Stop Working on Older iPhones and iPads - News

Pokemon GO developer Niantic announced the game will stop working on Apple devices that run on an iOS version older than 11 when a new update is released on February 28.

The reason is that the update provides "improvements to Pokemon GO that push the application beyond the capabilities of the operating systems on such devices."





iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPad fourth generation, iPad 2, and older model users will no longer be able to play the game.

