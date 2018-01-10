Report: Twitch Pays $90 Million for Overwatch League Streaming Rights - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Twitch will pay at least $90 million over two years for streaming rights of the Overwatch League, according to sources speaking with Sports Business Daily.

Twitch will stream every regular season and postseason match for the Overwatch League, which starts play tonight. There will be a rewards programs and virtual merchandise for viewers.

Overwatch publisher Activision Blizzard's MLG.tv will show half of the regular season matches, however, the majority of the audience will watch on Twitch, which will stream it in English and French worldwide, except for China.

When you break it down in annual terms, it is similar to the seven year, $300 million deal with League of Legends publisher Riot Games with BAMTech.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

