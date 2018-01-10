God of War on PS4 Release Date to be Announced Soon - News

posted 1 hour ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan and Asia Localization Producer Chris Ashimine speaking with Weekly Famitsu revealed the release date for the upcoming PlayStation 4 game - God of War - will be announced soon.

Game director Cory Barlog announced last month the game will be 25 to 30 hours long.

God of War will launch for the PlayStation 4 in early 2018.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

