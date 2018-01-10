Switch is Nintendo's Fastest-Selling Console of All Time in Italy - News

/ 591 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Nintendo Italy announced sales for the Switch have been "exceptional" in Italy.

The Switch is now the fastest-selling Nintendo console of all time in the country, overtaking the Wii's first ten months on store shelves.





Nintendo Italy General Manager Andrea Persegati stated that sales for the Switch have been satisfying and is confident the success of the console will continue throughout 2018. He mentioned upcoming releases of Kirby Star Allies, Bayonetta 2, Dragon Quest Builders, and a new Yoshi game that will help keep sales high, along with the already released The Legend of Zelda Breath of The Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, ARMS, Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

This news comes less than a week after Nintendo of America announced the Switch was the fastest-selling console in the US in its first 10 months having sold 4.8 million units.

Thanks DualShockers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles