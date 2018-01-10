Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Season Pass Details Teased - News

Square Enix has teased information on the Season Pass for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT earlier today at the Japanese pre-launch live stream.





Square Enix did not reveal the exact DLC character, but did provide some hints:

Male, New (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Male, New (from older half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Female, New (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Male, New (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Female, Previously Appeared in the Dissidia Final Fantasy series (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Male, New (from newer half of numbered Final Fantasy titles)

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will launch for the PlayStation 4 on January 11 in Japan, and January 30 in North America and Europe.

Thanks Gematsu.

