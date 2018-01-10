The Raven Remastered announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

THQ Nordic has announced a remastered version of The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief, titled The Raven Remastered. It will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on March 13.

Here is an overview of the game:

London, 1964. An ancient ruby is stolen from the British Museum. At the crime scene: a raven feather. Is somebody trying to follow in the footsteps of The Raven, the legendary master thief who disappeared years before?

Constable Anton Jakob Zellner finds himself in the middle of the kind of murder mystery he so far only knew from reading his favorite crime novels. Nothing is what it seems. Everyone has something to hide. And the Raven is always one step ahead…

Key Features:

A classic whodunit adventure from King Art Games, the creators of the Book of Unwritten Tales-series.

Experience a thrilling crime story through the eyes of multiple characters.

Classic murder mystery locations, from a train in the Swiss alps, to a majestic cruise ship and the Cairo Museum.

High quality voice acting from a compelling cast of quirky characters.

Fully remastered animations, lighting and hair in full HD resolution.

