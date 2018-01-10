Nintendo President Has Hopes Mario Movie Becomes a Reality - News

There was a report in November that Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures were in talks with Nintendo to make an animated Mario movie.

Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima in an interview with Japanese newspaper Kyoto Shimbun revealed that he hopes to come to an agreement with a partner soon and announce it soon after.





The only Super Mario Brothers movie was the 1993 live action film starring Bob Hoskins.

