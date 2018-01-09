Punch-Out-Inspired Pato Box Coming to Switch in 2018 - News

Developer Bromio announced the Punch-Out-inspired fighting game - Pato Box - is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2018, along with the already announced PlayStation Vita and Windows PC.

View the Switch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Pato Box is an adventure and fighting game inspired by the Punch-Out!! series, taking place in the building of a corrupted corporation.

You play as Patobox, a boxing champion with a special distinction of having a duck’s head in a man’s body. He has been betrayed by members of Deathflock, the same company that has been sponsoring him during his career. Patobox will find retribution by finding Deathflock’s henchmen while discovering the dark secrets the company hides and the truth behind his treason one fight at a time.

Dive through Deathflock’s building, explore and encounter a series of intense fights that will test your reflexes and awareness while Patobox’s story reveals itself.

Key Features:

Innovative visual proposal inspired by the style of graphic novels.

Original artwork fights mixed with a 3D world environment that feels just as if you were inside Patobox’s graphic novel.

While you explore the world of Patobox in unique areas with traps and minigames, a story filled with mystery, flutter and tension will unfold.

Using boxing techniques find and fight 7 different bosses with unique abilities and mechanics.

Hidden collectables to expand the story, unlock “hard mode” and test the player’s abilities.

Gameplay:

Pato Box has a strong reminiscence to Super Punch-Out!! gameplay, intense fights with interesting characters and the need to replay the fights until you get the correct attack patterns of the enemies. However, the similarities end there: Pato Box proposes exploration as a fundamental part of the gameplay between fights. In these sections, you will have to find your way through Deathflock’s headquarters while solving complex puzzles and mini games. During the whole game you will control Patobox from a third-person perspective, the only difference between exploration and combat is that in the earlier you will be able to move Patobox through 3D environments.

Combat:

Dodge, block and perform lower or upper attacks to defeat your enemies.

Be aware of your enemy moves to detect cues of their next attack.

Enemies with different attack patterns and mechanics to defeat them.

Exploration:

Hunt down Deathflock’s henchmen trough 3D environments.

Find information about the organization and its members as well as clues to discover the truth behind the treason on Patobox.

Puzzles and mini games to progress through Deathflock’s headquarters.

Interactive dialogues.

