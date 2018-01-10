Star Wars Battlefront II Sells an Estimated 1.33 Million Units First Week at Retail - Sales

The action shooter from publisher Electronic Arts and developer EA Dice - Star Wars Battlefront II - sold 1,326,906 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 18.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 869,493 units sold (66%), compared to 438,708 units sold on the Xbox One (33%) and 18,705 units on Windows PC (1%).

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 558,444 units sold (42%), compared to 503,927 units sold in Europe (38%) and 36,625 units sold in Japan (3%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 128,846 units in the UK, 77,821 units in Germany, and 74,256 units in France.





Compared to 2015's Star Wars Battlefront game sales are way down. 2015's Star Wars Battlefront sold 3,675,687 units in its first week. Sales have dropped by nearly two-thirds.





Star Wars Battlefront II released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 17, 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

