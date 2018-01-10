Star Wars Battlefront II Sells an Estimated 1.33 Million Units First Week at Retail - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 11 minutes ago / 1,226 Views
The action shooter from publisher Electronic Arts and developer EA Dice - Star Wars Battlefront II - sold 1,326,906 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 18.
Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 869,493 units sold (66%), compared to 438,708 units sold on the Xbox One (33%) and 18,705 units on Windows PC (1%).
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Considering they fucked up what was supposed to be an improvement of Battlefront, a game that was fun but sorely lacking in content, their solution being a half assed, unfinished campaign and multiplayer system with loot boxes hardwired into it's set up, this is entirely deserved. If Disney at all cares about their licensed games, they should rescind the license and it give it to a better publisher.
Backlash for the game, backlash for the film. These are dark times in the Star Wars Universe.
damn it sold a quarter of cod ww2...
Should have been lower, since I doubt EA learned their lesson still.
The first one did 3.68 first week...almost the triple of that. Ouch.
Too many considering how bad they made it!
And I tough in the beginning of the year that it will be the selling game of the year beating Cod and Destiny. Yeah...
Had a feeling the PC community, who are generally a bit more cognoscente on bullshit pay-to-play schemes and gaming news, would totally dump this game heh... never would have imagined sales would be THAT bad, though. I was severely disappointed to have to skip this one, as it's clear if they hadn't shoehorned those lootboxes into the game that it was otherwise pretty darn good. The single player is still a let down, but definitely would have been a step up from their first stab at it. C'mon Disney, do whatever you have to do to take back your license from them.
I had low expectations because people were disappointed with the original release. They will probably put Battlefront to rest and focus on other Star Wars titles.
I think the Star Wars game label is tainted thanks EA treatment of both Battlefront entries.
Nah, Star Wars is always one game away from a rebound... it's a world that is tailor made for video games. In the right hands another game could be a big hit.
This is going to be a sleeper hit, just you watch.
Well if they would had make the game VR compatible (like RE7 or Skyrim) the numbers would definitly be some 100k more.
