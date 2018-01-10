Star Wars Battlefront II Sells an Estimated 1.33 Million Units First Week at Retail

by William D'Angelo, posted 11 minutes ago / 1,226 Views

The action shooter from publisher Electronic Arts and developer EA Dice - Star Wars Battlefront II - sold 1,326,906 units first week at retail, according to our estimates. First week sales can be viewed on the VGChartz Global Weekly Chart for the week ending November 18.

Breaking down the sales by platform, the game sold best on the PlayStation 4 with 869,493 units sold (66%), compared to 438,708 units sold on the Xbox One (33%) and 18,705 units on Windows PC (1%). 

Breaking down the sales by region, the game sold best in the US with 558,444 units sold (42%), compared to 503,927 units sold in Europe (38%) and 36,625 units sold in Japan (3%). Looking more closely at Europe, the game sold an estimated 128,846 units in the UK, 77,821 units in Germany, and 74,256 units in France.

Compared to 2015's Star Wars Battlefront game sales are way down. 2015's Star Wars Battlefront sold 3,675,687 units in its first week. Sales have dropped by nearly two-thirds.

Star Wars Battlefront II released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 17, 2017.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


11 Comments

StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (5 hours ago)

Considering they fucked up what was supposed to be an improvement of Battlefront, a game that was fun but sorely lacking in content, their solution being a half assed, unfinished campaign and multiplayer system with loot boxes hardwired into it's set up, this is entirely deserved. If Disney at all cares about their licensed games, they should rescind the license and it give it to a better publisher.

  • +3
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (6 hours ago)

Backlash for the game, backlash for the film. These are dark times in the Star Wars Universe.

  • +3
adisababa
adisababa (7 hours ago)

damn it sold a quarter of cod ww2...

  • +3
Liquid_faction
Liquid_faction (6 hours ago)

Should have been lower, since I doubt EA learned their lesson still.

  • +2
Stuart23
Stuart23 (6 hours ago)

The first one did 3.68 first week...almost the triple of that. Ouch.

  • +2
Ka-pi96
Ka-pi96 (5 hours ago)

Too many considering how bad they made it!

  • +1
PEEPer0nni
PEEPer0nni (8 hours ago)

And I tough in the beginning of the year that it will be the selling game of the year beating Cod and Destiny. Yeah...

  • +1
Johnw1104
Johnw1104 (5 hours ago)

Had a feeling the PC community, who are generally a bit more cognoscente on bullshit pay-to-play schemes and gaming news, would totally dump this game heh... never would have imagined sales would be THAT bad, though. I was severely disappointed to have to skip this one, as it's clear if they hadn't shoehorned those lootboxes into the game that it was otherwise pretty darn good. The single player is still a let down, but definitely would have been a step up from their first stab at it. C'mon Disney, do whatever you have to do to take back your license from them.

  • 0
Mr Puggsly
Mr Puggsly (7 hours ago)

I had low expectations because people were disappointed with the original release. They will probably put Battlefront to rest and focus on other Star Wars titles.

  • 0
StriderKiwi
StriderKiwi (5 hours ago)

I think the Star Wars game label is tainted thanks EA treatment of both Battlefront entries.

  • 0
Johnw1104
Johnw1104 (5 hours ago)

Nah, Star Wars is always one game away from a rebound... it's a world that is tailor made for video games. In the right hands another game could be a big hit.

  • 0
caffeinade
caffeinade (7 hours ago)

This is going to be a sleeper hit, just you watch.

  • 0
habam
habam (7 hours ago)

Well if they would had make the game VR compatible (like RE7 or Skyrim) the numbers would definitly be some 100k more.

  • -1