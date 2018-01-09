Until Dawn, Gravity Rush Remastered, Knack, and More Coming to PlayStation Now Lineup - News

Sony has announced 10 games are coming to the PlayStation Now lineup later this month.

There are now over 600 games available on the service, including more than 120 PlayStation 4 games. A one month subscription is available for $9.99, while a 12 month subscription is priced at $99.99.

Here is the list of games:

Until Dawn

Gravity Rush Remastered

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture

Alienation

Knack

Fat Princess Adventures

Shadow of the Beast

Escape Plan

Hardware Rivals

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate

Six games are getting updated to the PlayStation 4:

Beyond: Two Souls

Heavy Rain

Super Stardust Ultra

Hohokum

Entwined

Counterspy

Here are the 10 most popular games on the service in Deceber:

Red Dead Redemption

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Mortal Kombat

WWE 2K16

Fallout: New Vegas

The Last of Us

Mafia II

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Sonic Generations

Dishonored

