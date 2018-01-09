Until Dawn, Gravity Rush Remastered, Knack, and More Coming to PlayStation Now Lineup - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 600 Views
Sony has announced 10 games are coming to the PlayStation Now lineup later this month.
There are now over 600 games available on the service, including more than 120 PlayStation 4 games. A one month subscription is available for $9.99, while a 12 month subscription is priced at $99.99.
Here is the list of games:
- Until Dawn
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
- Alienation
- Knack
- Fat Princess Adventures
- Shadow of the Beast
- Escape Plan
- Hardware Rivals
- PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate
- Beyond: Two Souls
- Heavy Rain
- Super Stardust Ultra
- Hohokum
- Entwined
- Counterspy
- Red Dead Redemption
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Mortal Kombat
- WWE 2K16
- Fallout: New Vegas
- The Last of Us
- Mafia II
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- Sonic Generations
- Dishonored
Is that the regular price, now? Not just a sale price? Getting very competitive.
These digital services like Netflix and such perplex me: 600 games and only $100? How is there profit there!?... Guessing these are older games that have seen enough time on store shelves.
About this time last year some people were saying all the big name PS4 exclusives would be on PS Now.
Also people were saying that because of Ps Now, the Ps4 will see a significant decrease in sales.
They will be...at some point..in a few years or so.
I remember many saying there wont be PS4 titles on PSNow.. Digital is like a plague. It will overwhelm everything all in due time.
Viva la internet latency!
Tried it on mediocre internet. Was fine for most games except FPS and fighting games.
Worked surprisingly well.
What bothered me more was the reduced audio and video quality due to compression. No artefacts but less vibrant colours and compressed sound.
