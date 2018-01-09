Until Dawn, Gravity Rush Remastered, Knack, and More Coming to PlayStation Now Lineup

Until Dawn, Gravity Rush Remastered, Knack, and More Coming to PlayStation Now Lineup - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 9 hours ago / 600 Views

Sony has announced 10 games are coming to the PlayStation Now lineup later this month. 

There are now over 600 games available on the service, including more than 120 PlayStation 4 games. A one month subscription is available for $9.99, while a 12 month subscription is priced at $99.99.

Here is the list of games:

  • Until Dawn
  • Gravity Rush Remastered
  • Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture
  • Alienation
  • Knack
  • Fat Princess Adventures
  • Shadow of the Beast
  • Escape Plan
  • Hardware Rivals
  • PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate
Six games are getting updated to the PlayStation 4:
  • Beyond: Two Souls
  • Heavy Rain
  • Super Stardust Ultra
  • Hohokum
  • Entwined
  • Counterspy
Here are the 10 most popular games on the service in Deceber:
  • Red Dead Redemption
  • The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
  • Mortal Kombat
  • WWE 2K16
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • The Last of Us
  • Mafia II
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us
  • Sonic Generations
  • Dishonored

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

4 Comments

TallSilhouette
TallSilhouette (8 hours ago)

Is that the regular price, now? Not just a sale price? Getting very competitive.

  • +1
KLAMarine
KLAMarine (4 hours ago)

These digital services like Netflix and such perplex me: 600 games and only $100? How is there profit there!?... Guessing these are older games that have seen enough time on store shelves.

  • 0
Cerebralbore101
Cerebralbore101 (8 hours ago)

About this time last year some people were saying all the big name PS4 exclusives would be on PS Now.

  • 0
kazuyamishima
kazuyamishima (8 hours ago)

Also people were saying that because of Ps Now, the Ps4 will see a significant decrease in sales.

  • +2
Errorist76
Errorist76 (4 hours ago)

They will be...at some point..in a few years or so.

  • 0
Azzanation
Azzanation (2 hours ago)

I remember many saying there wont be PS4 titles on PSNow.. Digital is like a plague. It will overwhelm everything all in due time.

  • -1
AlfredoTurkey
AlfredoTurkey (8 hours ago)

Viva la internet latency!

  • -1
Errorist76
Errorist76 (4 hours ago)

Tried it on mediocre internet. Was fine for most games except FPS and fighting games.
Worked surprisingly well.
What bothered me more was the reduced audio and video quality due to compression. No artefacts but less vibrant colours and compressed sound.

  • +2