Sea of Thieves Closed Beta Runs from January 24 to 29

Microsoft announced a closed beta for Sea of Thieves will run from January 24 at 4am. PT / 7am. ET / 12pm GMT to January 29 at 12am / 3am ET / 8am GMT.

"We’ve crafted a bespoke experience for Closed Beta players that offers a true taste of the pirate life and a great chance to get your sea legs ahead of March 20!," reads a blog post from Microsoft. "We won’t be testing the full game during this Closed Beta phase: we want to keep a good selection of things up our sleeves for players to discover at launch. So get your calendars out and get those dates pencilled in!





"The Sea of Thieves Closed Beta will be accessible to anyone who joined the Sea of Thieves Insider Programme before December 1, 2017, and anyone who pre-orders the game. If you’ve already pre-ordered the game and want to find out how to download the Closed Beta client, visit our website."

Sea of Thieves will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on March 20.



