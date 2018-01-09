Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies DLC Gets The Darkest Shore Trailer - News

Activision and Sledgehammer Games have released The Darkest Shore trailer for the upcoming Call of Duty: WWII Nazi Zombies DLC.

It is included in The Restistance: DLC Pack 1, which also includes three new multiplayer maps - Occupation, Valkyrie and Anthropoid - and the new Operation Intercept War Mode mission.

The Darkest Shore follows our heroes into the next chapter of their dangerous journey. Only days after the horrific disaster of Mittelburg, the crew has received intel that suggests Doktor Straub is on an island just north of Germany. Blanketed in fog, this island is surrounded by Nazi air and sea power – and crawling with the Undead. Marie, Drostan, Olivia, and Jefferson will need to battle all this and more to uncover the mysteries hidden within the Darkest Shore.



Call of Duty: WWII released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC worldwide on November 3.

