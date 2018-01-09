This Week's Deals With Gold - Blood Bowl 2, Farming Simulator 17, Styx - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 344 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through January 6 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Battle Chasers: Nightwar*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Black Mirror*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Blood Bowl 2*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion + Team Pack*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Blood Bowl 2: Official Expansion*
|Add-On
|33%
|DWG
|Crypt of the NecroDancer*
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Deer Hunter: Reloaded*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Elex*
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|Energy Cycle*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Farming Simulator 17 – Platinum Edition*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Race Arcade*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Rapala Fishing: Pro Series*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Real Farm*
|Xbox One Game
|20%
|DWG
|Save the Ninja Clan*
|Xbox One Game
|25%
|DWG
|Styx: Master of Shadows*
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|DWG
|The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing II*
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Thumper*
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|DWG
|Tour de France 2017*
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Trove – All-Pine ArtisTree Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight
|‘n Verlore Verstand*
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|BattleBlock Theater*
|Backward Compatible
|50%
|DWG
|Faery: Legends of Avalon*
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|DWG
|Rotastic*
|Arcade
|75%
|DWG
These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
