Sony CES 2018 Trailer Showcases God of War, Dreams, Ghost of Tsushima, and More

by, posted 12 hours ago

Sony started its CES 2018 press conference with a trailer that showcases games and more. Games shown during the trailer include Ghost of Tsushima, God of War and Dreams.

View it below:

There was more of a focus on games in the trailer than in 2016's press conference trailer.

