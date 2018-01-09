Super Mario Odyssey Tops Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 134,519 Units - News

Super Mario Odyssey (NS) is at the top of the Japanese charts with sales of 105,051, according to Media Create for the week ending December 31.

Mario Party: The Top 100 (3DS) debuted in fifth place with sales of 52,181 units.





The Switch was the best-selling platform with sales 134,519 units. The PS4 sold 49,631 units, the 3DS sold 36,814 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 7,970 units. The Xbox One sold 358 units, the PS3 sold 58 units and the Wii U sold 44 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 105,051 (1,397,332) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Bundle Version Included) (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 96,404 (1,764,870) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 87,356 (1,132,793) [3DS] Pokemon Ultra Sun / Ultra Moon (Nintendo, 11/17/17) – 61,698 (1,407,660) [3DS] Mario Party: The Top 100 (Nintendo, 12/28/17) – 52,181 (New) [3DS] Yo-kai Watch Busters 2: Treasure Legend Banbaraya – Sword / Magnmum (Level-5, 12/16/17) – 38,141 (431,420) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 33,024 (771,050) [NSW] 1-2-Switch (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 21,235 (349,929) [PS4] Earth Defense Force 5 (D3 Publisher, 12/07/17) – 16,522 (181,466) [NSW] Arms (Nintendo, 06/16/17) – 16,463 (313,954) [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 13,650 (191,485) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 12/01/17) – 12,779 (156,717) [PS4] Yakuza: Kiwami 2 (Limited Edition Included) (Sega, 12/07/17) – 11,806 (184,445) [PS4] Call of Duty: WWII (SIE, 11/03/17) – 10,153 (348,704) [3DS] Kirby: Battle Royale (Nintendo, 11/30/17) – 9,679 (125,009) [NSW] FIFA 18 (EA, 09/29/17) – 9,131 (62,783) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 7,953 (344,495) [NSW] Snipperclips Plus: Cut It Out Together (NIntendo, 11/10/17) – 7,388 (34,619) [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 12/21/17) – 7,003 (23,014) [NSW] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Bandai Namco, 09/07/17) – 6,878 (96,040)

