Bandai Namco Trademarks Lost on Arrival, Twin Mirror and Under Glass - News

by William D'Angelo, posted 12 hours ago / 486 Views

Bandai Namco has filed trademarks for Lost on ArrivalTwin Mirror and Under Glass. The trademarks were filed in France on December 11.

The publisher has yet to announce any games with those titles. 

Bandai Namco has also registered several domain names:


Thanks Gematsu.

1 Comments

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (10 hours ago)

Okay, at first glance I thought NB had trademarked some games and inmediately lost said trademarks, but no, they have trademarked a game called "Lost on arrival". Am I the only one who read it that way?

caffeinade
caffeinade (1 hour ago)

It isn't your fault.

