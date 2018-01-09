Bandai Namco Trademarks Lost on Arrival, Twin Mirror and Under Glass - News

Bandai Namco has filed trademarks for Lost on Arrival, Twin Mirror and Under Glass. The trademarks were filed in France on December 11.

The publisher has yet to announce any games with those titles.

Bandai Namco has also registered several domain names:



Thanks Gematsu.

