Twin-Stick Space Roguelike Game Last Encounter Announced for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

/ 138 Views

by, posted 34 minutes ago

Exordium Games, the Bear With Me developer, has announced twin-stick roguelike Last Encounter. It will launch first for Windows PC in Q2 2018, followed by a release on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later in Q2, 2018.

View the reveal trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Last Encounter is a twin-stick roguelike in deep space following a group of heroes trying to prevent the unavoidable by cloning their ships and designing their weapons with swappable components.

Advanced technology lets you and your friends clone your avatars so death is not the end. Teleport into new sectors of space, discovering the ever-changing, procedurally generated layouts and hazards filled with strange beings and alien environments.

Find dozens of advanced weapon components scattered throughout diverse galaxy biomes. Combine the pieces as you see fit to create the strongest weapon in the universe.

Choose from a variety of unlockable and upgradeable ships and prove your skills against bosses and mini-bosses in the far reaches of space.

Key Features:

Component based weapon system enables hundreds of possible weapon combinations.

Twin stick action rogue-lite gameplay, easy to pick up – hard to master.

Procedurally generated biomes filled with a variety of enemies and hazards.

Unlockable and upgradeable space ships and components.

Deep space mini-boss and boss fights put your piloting skills to the test.

Perma-death game loop; each run is a new chance.

Local co-op for up to 4 players, perfect for both couch co-op or on-the-go fun.

Original soundtrack.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles