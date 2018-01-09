de Blob 2 Launches February 27 for PS4, Xbox One - News

/ 165 Views

by, posted 54 minutes ago

Following a listing last month, THQ Nordic has announced de Blob 2 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on February 27.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Comrade Black is back and so is his war on Color. There will be no stopping him or his brainwashing new cult from taking over Prisma City-that is, until de Blob comes back to re-ignite color revolution!

de Blob 2 is a platformer which utilizes unique painting functionality as the main game mechanic along with classic platforming actions and low gravity space. Set a few years after the events of the first de Blob game, action in de Blob 2 revolves around another attempt to wipe all colorful individuality from Prisma City and its residents. It’s up to the player to join the Color Underground and bring color back to the world. Features include: multiplayer support, 12 new single player levels, new power-ups and epic boss battles.

Key Features:

Imagine – Set off on an action packed color adventure with 12 new single player story levels where custom paints, patterns and music bring the world to life any way you want

– Set off on an action packed color adventure with 12 new single player story levels where custom paints, patterns and music bring the world to life any way you want Laugh – Only the colorful prankster Blob can foil Papa Blanc’s evil hypno plot to steal all the color from Prisma City

Power – Speed smash through walls, jet jump over skyscrapers and slam squash Inkies with all new power-ups that turn you into a super Blob

– Only the colorful prankster Blob can foil Papa Blanc’s evil hypno plot to steal all the color from Prisma City Power – Speed smash through walls, jet jump over skyscrapers and slam squash Inkies with all new power-ups that turn you into a super Blob Explore – Paint your way past icy outposts, tropical bio domes and distant space stations to free the fair citizens of Prisma City

– Paint your way past icy outposts, tropical bio domes and distant space stations to free the fair citizens of Prisma City Transform – Inside, outside, above the Earth and below it, Blob embarks on mini missions and epic boss battles to restore color and music back to this rich universe

– Inside, outside, above the Earth and below it, Blob embarks on mini missions and epic boss battles to restore color and music back to this rich universe Share – Recruit your friends to join the color evolution in the 2 player split screen coop mode

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles