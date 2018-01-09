PriPara: All Idol Perfect Stage Announced for Switch - News

akara Tomy A.R.T.S has announced the fashion and rhythm action PriPara: All Idol Perfect Stage for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch on March 22 in Japan.





A limited number of early purchases will include a download cope for an exclusive Shion and Hibiki card set. A second bonus, to be revealed at a later date, is also planned.

Visit the teaser website here.

