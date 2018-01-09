Dragon Ball FighterZ Open Beta Character Roster Revealed - News

Bandai Namco has announced the playable character roster for the Dragon Ball FighterZ open beta.

The open beta runs from January 14 at 12am PT and ends on January 15 at 11:59pm PT.

EARLY ACCESS for FighterZ who pre-ordered digitally on X1 or PS4. Starts Jan. 13 from midnight to 11:59pm PST!

Open Beta for ALL starts Jan.14 at midnight & ENDS at 11:59pm PST on the 15th!#DBFighterzBETA

Pre-order your copy: https://t.co/qBSpAZa7qh pic.twitter.com/6kW8DO4LQc — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) January 9, 2018

Here is the character list:

Nappa

Vegeta

Goku

Piccolo

Krillin

Cell

Android 18

Frieza

Beerus

Kid Buu

Adult Gohan

Dragon Ball FighterZ will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on January 26 in North America and Europe, and on February 1 in Japan.

